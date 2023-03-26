Strictly’s Katya Jones breaks silence on ‘close friendship’ with Aimee Fuller and admits her mum thinks they’re a couple

STRICTLY Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has broken her silence on her close friendship with Olympian Aimee Fuller.

It comes after the BBC star, 33, candidly admitted her mum thinks the pair are a “couple” – because of the sheer amount of time they spend together.

6 Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has opened up on her friendship with Aimee Fuller Credit: Splash

6 The dancer and snowboarder, 31, are often spotted together on red carpets Credit: Getty

6 Katya and ex husband Neil split in 2019 Credit: PA:Press Association

Katya and retired snowboarder Aimee, 31, often accompany each other to red carpet events as well as on lavish holidays abroad.

The Russian Strictly favourite has now opened up to The Mail On Sunday about the pair’s bond.

She said: “We don’t get approached by men because people think we’re a couple, even my mum.”

Aimee added: “And my brother. I don’t even know what it is that drives people to think that?”

Katya then continued: “It’s topic number one, people always ask, why are we even friends?

“We have known each other for only 14 months. Which sounds crazy. But she’s just one of those people who you immediately click with. Our energy just resonated.

“Apart from the fact that we have a good laugh together, her set of skills make her extremely intelligent and calculated.

“We have found that we have similar morals and similar values in life. She’s a person that adds value to your life.

“When you meet someone who does that, you just want to have them around. There are always positive vibes around. We just love a good, deep chat.”

Katya hit the big time when she joined Strictly in 2016.

In 2017 she was crowned the Strictly champion with dance partner and actor Joe McFadden.

In 2019, it was revealed that Katya and her husband Neil Jones had split – ten months after the Russian dancer was pictured kissing dance partner Seann Walsh.

The pair, who married in 2013, confirmed the break-up on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Katya and Aimee met through her ex Neil in 2021.

The dancer has since admitted she hasn’t been on a date since her marriage split.

6 Katya said her mum thinks she and Aimee are a ‘couple’ Credit: Splash

6 The pair have jetted away together Credit: Shine TV Limited