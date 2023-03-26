Inside Danielle Lloyd’s incredible £1.8m countryside mansion with pool and home cinema – The Sun

DANIELLE Lloyd gives insight to her extraordinary home featuring sparkling furniture, home cinema, and an organized walk-in wardrobe.

The former glamour model, 39, lives in the lavish property with her husband Michael O’Neill, and her children Autumn and Ronnie – as well as Archie, Harry, and George, who she shares with her ex Jamie O’Hara.

27 Inside Danielle Lloyd’s £1.8m countryside mansion with home cinema and walk-in wardrobe

Beautiful Sutton Coldfield house has stunning exterior. It boasts shiny windows, perfectly-trimmed hedges and lush green grass.

This pad is sure to be a big hit with kids as it features a large backyard and an impressive home cinema.

Danielle certainly has a feminine touch to the home, with beautiful flowers and hanging chandeliers.

Her home is monochrome in colour, with black, white, and grey. It’s also very clean, despite the fact that she has four boys.

27 Enjoy the sunny weather with your family on your outdoor dining table

27 A kitchen island is available for the boys to eat breakfast together and share in each others’ company.

Danielle previously spoke about having a girl as a child. OK! Magazine:

“I’ve been through it four times and each time they’ve said it was a boy, so I was expecting them to say ‘boy’ again.

“I felt sick. I couldn’t breathe on the way there. There was adrenaline, nervousness, and everything.

After being told they’re having a girl, Danielle said: “I burst into tears straight away, I just couldn’t believe it.”

27 It has a contemporary exterior and cute potted plants at its entrance.

27 The white color scheme is what she uses in her kitchen

27 Danielle added a feminine touch to her kitchen by using beautiful white flowers

In 2018 Danielle said her sons were desperate for her to have a baby girl and had considered gender selection.

After revealing she was pregnant with her fifth child, Danielle told Find out more: “I can’t wait to become a family of seven.

“I know there’s a risk it’ll be another boy though – having five boys would be totally mad!

“But of course, my main concern is that the baby be healthy. And if it’s not a girl – we’ll just try again after!”

27 Danielle’s modern kitchen can make a big meal for her boys.

27 There are also some pretty bushes in the back yard

27 The back yard is big enough for football.

She has previously defended her desire to have a “designer baby” – where IVF genetic screening allows parents to choose the gender of their child – after being hounded by online trolls.

The mum-of-four told the panel that the biggest criticism over her choice came from people who can’t have children.

27 Danielle’s 4 sons, Harry, Ronnie, Ronnie, and George, in matching cute outfits

Living room: Large black velvet sofa with grey and silver cushions.

The bed can hold four persons, as her photo of the “taking over” sons shows.

Other bedrooms also have chandeliers hanging from their ceilings, with chic grey-white decor.

You can see the stunning views of her vast and expansive grounds from the back room.

27 Living room: Large velvet-black sofa with grey and silver cushions.

27 Danielle, Michael, and the boys have even their own home cinema

27 Master bedroom has a monochrome color scheme

27 Danielle can fit four children into her bed room.

27 Even the coffee table shined

27 Furniture was extravagantly bling, including large mirrors

27 In the bedrooms, she chose a calm grey and white color scheme

Danielle has her dream walk-in closet in her home.

The shoes of her are all piled high to the ceiling, and they’re all organized with photos at the top.

Except for a few pieces of furniture that is distinctly unique, the corridors look spotless.

A giant, very shiny mirror is one of the main pieces.

27 Danielle is a sucker for a mirror that makes a statement.

27 Danielle’s large walk-in wardrobe is perfect for her clothing.

27 Danielle’s living space features a beautiful grey sofa with corner cushions and flowers. / Danielle Lloyd

27 This sofa in light grey is the ideal place for relaxation

27 It allows her to monitor the children as she cooks.

27 Her jet-black sofa was recently updated with fresh cushions.

In 2015, Danielle and Michael O’Neill met in a Birmingham gym.

Six months later, Michael proposed to his wife and the couple tied the knot in secret in Dubai in April last year.

She shares her three sons, George, Archie and Harry with Jamie O’Hara, the former Miss England.

Ronnie, a four-year old brother to the trio, was also welcomed into this world in 2017.

27 You can also see the rest of your decor throughout.

27 Danielle’s 4 sons look dwarfed when surrounded by giant mirrors and an enormous sofa. / Danielle Lloyd

27 Bedrooms for the kids looked better than ever

27 Champagne chillers are just one of the glam things. / Danielle Lloyd