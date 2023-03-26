Which SWV members are you looking for? This is What We Know.

Source: Getty Images

They still perform SWV, but where are their members? Are they owners of any businesses? Have they had any children? We know a lot about their personal and professional lives.

Are the SWV members still there? Taj George competed on Survivor.

Surprised fans saw Taj (51 years old) become a contestant in Season 18. SurvivorThe title Survivor: Tocantins – The Brazilian Highlands. She came in fourth place.

Taj She is mother to Eriq George, an 18-year old boy. Her husband, football legend Eddie George, has been her spouse for more than 15 years. Eddie was an NFL player for Dallas Cowboys, and was awarded the Heisman trophy.

Coko Clemons now works as a content writer.

Coko (52 years old) keeps her followers updated about SWV and her private life via her YouTube channel. Coko Cure. Already, her YouTube channel has been viewed over 500,000.

This singer is the mom of two sons. They are both music stars. This was shared by People Sheila Laney, her cousin of ten years, has taken in twins aged 12 and 12.

Coko pursued her solo career. Coko has only released four single albums to date, and she hasn’t released any music in more than five decades. It is unknown if the singer plans on continuing her music career.

Coko She spoke about her family, saying that “She knew she had our back, and that we knew that we had ours, in the event of anything.”

LeLee Lyons would like to be a solo entrepreneur.

LeLee, 49, has performed with SWV for years and is looking to start her own music business. However, LeLee wants to let everyone know that her goal is to keep working with SWV.

They told her Parlé Magazine I said, “Officially, a Lelee recording has always been on my bucket list!” I want to do an EP of the songs that were dear to my parents’ heart. Music is SWV’s first priority, but I also have aspirations outside the brand.

LeLee has two grand-children and is a mother to two grandchildren. On her website, she posts frequently photos from her personal life. Instagram.

SWV remains strong.