Strictly Come Dancing plunged into crisis as ‘two pro dancers refuse Covid jabs’

Strictly Come Dancing has been shaken by fresh drama just hours before tomorrow’s launch show as two of the professional dancers have refused to get the Covid jab, according to reports.

According to reports, some celebrities were hesitant about partnering up with the couple who refused to be vaccinated. Fans eagerly await Saturday’s coupling ceremony.

They are believed to have been the only two of 18 competitors on this year’s BBC Dance Competition not being vaccinated.

A source told The Sun how Beeb bosses are concerned the show could be ruined if there is an outbreak of the deadly disease on the show.







The insider claimed to the publication: “The dancers who won’t get vaccinated have been a topic of conversation among cast and crew for weeks – even before the positive test.

“There were vocal protests from celebrities that they didn’t want to be paired with them.

“It’s a headache for bosses but employers cannot force workers to get jabbed.”







This comes after a professional dancer was forced into isolation just days before the launch show when they tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

The unforeseen illness means that the celebrity who was originally paired with the professional will likely be assigned a new partner.

A BBC spokesman said: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s Covid vaccination status. Strictly Come Dancing production has, and will, continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”







But this isn’t the only cast member who has been rushed to hospital in the lead-up to the show, after BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker was admitted when he hurt his head while training.

The TV presenter shared a picture of himself as he sat in an attached chair to a blood pressure monitor.

The TV star claimed that he hit his head while practicing for Strictly Come Dancing. He was then given a CT scan, which came back clean.







He soon reassured fans that all was well after the scary incident as he posted a selfie with his medical consultant on Instagram that afternoon.

He captioned the post: “No blood on the brain but I have to rest for a few days. I’ll be a bit behind but back at next week.

“The NHS is amazing & I can’t tell you who my pro is but I can say she waited for hours in the car park to check I was ok.

“Whatever happens on TV, she has a friend for life.”

