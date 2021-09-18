Prince Charles’ spotlight ‘suppressed by Diana’ but can ‘take centre stage’ with Camilla

Despite being overshadowed in the past by Princess Diana and his two sons, Prince Charles is ‘the star of the show’ with Camilla ‘happy for him to lead’, claims a body language expert.

They regularly attend their duties together as senior royals, but Camilla will not become Queen when her husband takes the throne. Camilla will be known simply as Princess Consort, just like it was when she married.

Although the future Princess Consort often carries out visits with or without her husband, body language expert Judi James reckons Prince Charles will remain centre stage, reports the Express.

She said: “It very clear who is the star of the show and the prime performer. We might have forgotten about Charles’s love of stage performances but at university he often looked happiest when he was performing.







“This love of the spotlight became suppressed in later years, when he was competing first with Diana and then with two far more charismatic sons, but now with Camilla he appears in some moments to be loving every minute of the public attention.

“Camilla is a body language enabler of this trait as she is always more than happy to step back and attract minimum attention.”

The expert explained that when walking together, Charles will often be a few steps ahead.







“When they pose close together then we can see some mirroring with the mutual hunching and hand clasps, but when Charles warms to his performance… he can do so confidently, knowing he is not about to be upstaged by the woman who is probably his greatest fan,” she continued.

“[Camilla] looks perfectly happy to have her husband take centre stage and to take her lead from him rather than raising her profile or stepping out of his shadow.”

Ms James continued that this decision by Camilla defines the “complementary relationship” between the pair, and although it may not work for everyone, it works for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess.







She added that “intimate signals” are usually reserved for birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions where royal fans are given a glimpse of a more openly “fond” bond.

Judi says Camilla “relaxes” and switches from her formal royal role.

Prince Charles presented Camilla with a beautiful engagement ring when he proposed to her in 2005.

According to EST1897, the Royal Family has some of the most expensive engagement rings.

According to EST1897 Camilla’s five-carat engagement ring, which once belonged to the Queen Mother, is now worth an estimated £100,000.

