What is the average salary of I’m a Celebrity 2021 contestants for appearing on the ITV series?

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fans are eagerly waiting for the news of when the new series will drop this winter.

I’m A Celeb 2021 will likely air in mid-November or early December. However, ITV has yet to confirm a date.

The reality TV program will be returning to the Welsh Gwrych Castle in order to fulfill coronavirus restrictions. It won’t go down under.

The decision to keep the show on British soil was confirmed this summer, with producer Richard Cowles saying: “With the continued uncertainty around Covid and international travel we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series.”

How much do I'm A Celeb stars get paid?







Official paychecks for the I’m A Celeb contestants have not been confirmed, but there have been rumours of what the 2020 celebrities earned from taking part in the show.

Vernon Kay allegedly took home a total of £250,000 and Ruthie Henshall, a newcomer on the series, bagged £75,000.

In general, fans can expect celebrities from I’m A Celeb to be paid a range from £30,000 to £500,000 – and how famous a contestant is will likely change this amount.







Who are the I’m A Celeb 2021 stars?

The I’m A Celebrity line-up has not been announced yet. This means that viewers will have to wait to find out who stars will appear in the 21st series.

There are rumors that several stars will be signing up, including Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix and Liberty Poole from Love Island.







Among those who are predicted to meet their greatest fears is Corrie star Lucy Fallon, best known for playing Bethany Platt. Lucy, 25, has not yet been confirmed to appear on I’m A Celeb. However, it has been rumoured that she will be appearing on the show for a while.

BBC Breakfast’s Louise Minchin (who recently quit the show after nearly 20 years) is also on the list. Tom Malone Jr. from Gogglebox, who previously told fans that he was up for taking on tough challenges, is also possible.

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was the first to visit the villa in 2017. She now owns her crown for reality television and may embark on another adventure.

And finally, former England footballer John Barns MBE told the Mirror there was “nothing” he wouldn’t eat, so it appears the show could be right up his alley?

