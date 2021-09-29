Fox News Tops Third Quarter, But All News Networks See Drop Vs, 2020

Fox News topped the third quarter ratings as well as September numbers, but all of the cable news networks showed year-over-year declines.

Fox News saw 2.37 million viewers per hour in third quarter primetime. This is 32% lower than the same time last year. MSNBC had 1.27 million viewers, which is down 40%. CNN had 822,000 viewers, which is down 46%. Fox News had 377,000 viewers in the 25-54 age group, down 37%, CNN had 188,000 (down 52%), and MSNBC had 161,000 (down 51%).

These numbers were provided by Fox News and CNN and are from Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 1.36 Million viewers per day, 22% lower than MSNBC, who averaged 738,000, 39% lower than CNN, and CNN had 560,000, 38% less. Fox News had 227,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic, a decrease of 25% compared to CNN which had 130,000, an increase of 46%, and MSNBC who had 94,000, an increase by 48%.

Tucker Carlson Tonight once again topped total viewers with 3.24 million, followed by The Five with 2.98 million, Hannity with 2.94 million, The Ingraham Angle with 2.35 million and The Rachel Maddow Show at 2.20 million. In the 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight topped with an average of 549,000, followed by Hannity with 478,000, The Five with 478,000, The Ingraham Angle with 400,000 and Special Report with Bret Baier at 335,000.

Fox News’ September primetime averaged 2.49 Million viewers. MSNBC was at 1.27 Million, 38% lower, and CNN had 791,000. Fox News had a 35% decline in viewers aged 25-54, while CNN and MSNBC posted 183,000 each, a decrease of 41%, respectively. MSNBC, however, had 152,000 viewers, a drop of 51%.

Fox News had 1.46 Million viewers per day, down 20% from MSNBC, which averaged 716,000 viewers, 39% lower, and CNN, which averaged 576,000, 36% less. Fox News had 240,000 viewers in the 25-54 demographic, which was down 24%. CNN averaged 127,000, 38% lower, and MSNBC had 83,000 (a drop of 52%).

Tucker Carlson Tonight again was the top viewership draw, averaging 3.37 million, followed by The Five with 3.25 million, Hannity with 3.05 million, The Ingraham Angle with 2.51 million and Special Report with Bret Baier at 2.37 million. In the 25-54 demo, Tucker Carlson Tonight averaged 574,000, followed by Hannity with 494,000, The Five with 473,000, The Ingraham Angle with 429,000 and Special Report with Bret Baier at 369,000.