Stress could lead you to an early death

WE all get stressed from time to time but experts have warned that we must keep these levels to a minimum if we want to avoid deadly illnesses.

According to researchers, there is a strong connection between the mind and the heart in regards to our health.

1 Experts have warned that your stress levels could lead to heart issues Credit: Getty

While stress impacts everyone differently, it can, in severe cases lead to heart events such as a stroke or heart attack.

Writing in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal, experts said elevated stress hormones are linked to a higher risk of high blood pressure and ultimately deadly events.

A total of over 6,000 people were examined and tested for hormone levels related to stress.

A 12-hour overnight urine test was used to measure hormone levels.

For 13 years, participants were followed for hypertension, cardiovascular events, chest pain, artery-opening procedures, heart attacks, strokes, and other health issues.

The experts analysed the link between stress hormones, atherosclerosis (a potentially fatal condition in which arteries are clogged with fat substances) and their development.

Patients whose stress hormone levels doubled over a 6-1/2 year period were on average 31% more likely than those whose blood pressures increased by the same amount.

A nine-year follow-up showed a 90% increase in the risk of developing cardiovascular events due to each doubled level of cortisol.

There was no association between cardiovascular event and catecholamines. Catecholamines are what help the body to respond to stress and fright and prepare it for ‘fight or flight’ reactions.

Experts said it was difficult to understand and quantify stress because it is so individual and can vary in each person.

They said: “In this research, we used a noninvasive measure — a single urine test — to determine whether such stress might help identify people in need of additional screening to prevent hypertension and possibly cardiovascular events.

The next important research question is whether or not increased stress hormone testing could prove beneficial in certain populations.

These hormones are currently only measured when hypertension or other related diseases is suspected.

“However, if additional screening could help prevent hypertension and cardiovascular events, we may want to measure these hormone levels more frequently.”

HOW TO BEAT STRESS

If you think your stress levels could be putting you at risk then there are some things you can do.

Exercise

Everyone knows that exercise releases feel-good endorphins, which give you a chemical boost.

Being active can reduce stress levels by increasing dopamine or serotonin.

Eat well

Neuroscientist, Dr Tara Swart who works with Symprove added: “The gut is often called the second brain as there is a large nerve supply throughout the gastrointestinal system and in the abdominal organs, and some neurotransmitters such a serotonin are to large extent produced in the gut. However, serotonin that is produced in the gut doesn’t cross the blood brain border.

“Your gut bacteria may also stimulate food cravings in your brain through cytokine messaging. This is to help them meet their needs.

“So the next time you crave junk food or feel addicted to sugar, think of it as your gut bacteria trying to dictate what you should eat, and see if you can over-ride this.”

Talk to someone

If you’re getting stressed at work, taking a few minutes to chat to your peers can help.

Occupational health expert Professor Cary Cooper says: “If you don’t connect with people, you won’t have support to turn to when you need help.”

Tap into your inner cheerleader

Selina Barker, a life design and career change coach and author of Burnt Out: The Exhausted Persons 6 Step Guide to Thriving in a Fast-Paced World said you should turn down the volume of your inner critic and start turning up the volume of your inner cheerleader.

Selina, who is working with Kalms added: “When you love and believe in yourself and support yourself the same way you would a friend or partner, you will increase your levels of happiness, self-esteem, and confidence.”

