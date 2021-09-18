Here on AMC movie theatres are ready to accept coins like Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash as well as Bitcoin

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday that AMC Theatres will accept Bitcoin and other cryptos for online ticket and concession payments.

Aron also stated that other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash would be accepted.

He tweeted: “Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.”

It comes after, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testified before the Senate Banking Committee this week on cryptocurrency.

Gensler wants more protection in crypto trading, lending, and finance and plans to discuss the environmental risk of such currencies/

Earlier, Interactive Brokers Group announced on Monday that they launched low-fee cryptocurrency trading on their platform.

According to Reuters, “U.S. clients of the brokerage will now be able to trade and custody bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash alongside stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.”

