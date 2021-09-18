Here on AMC movie theatres are ready to accept coins like Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash as well as Bitcoin

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday that AMC Theatres will accept Bitcoin and other cryptos for online ticket and concession payments.
Aron also stated that other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash would be accepted.
He tweeted: “Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.”
It comes after, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testified before the Senate Banking Committee this week on cryptocurrency.
Gensler wants more protection in crypto trading, lending, and finance and plans to discuss the environmental risk of such currencies/
Earlier, Interactive Brokers Group announced on Monday that they launched low-fee cryptocurrency trading on their platform.
According to Reuters, “U.S. clients of the brokerage will now be able to trade and custody bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash alongside stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.”
WHAT IS XLM?
XLM was launched in 2014 by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim after both left rival cryptocoin Ripple amid disagreements over the company’s direction.
It is described as a “distributed, hybrid blockchain” that lets money be moved and stored faster and at a lower cost.
Digital currency is made up of tokens known as lumens.
You can purchase a lumen on cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Blockchain and CoinTiger.
IBM was among the first partners of XLM.
It uses the XLM network for financial firms to use its blockchain technology.
WHAT IS LITECOIN?
As the name indicates, the cryptocurrency is small.
Litecoin was founded in 2011 by Charlie Lee, a Google engineer. It operates in a similar way to Bitcoin.
Mr Lee on occasions refers to Litecoin as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.”
The two cryptocurrencies act similarly in how their global payment operations are set up.
Both aren’t controlled by financial institutions.
ALEXIS OHANIAN ON ETHEREUM CO-FOUNDER VITALIK BUTERIN, PART THREE
“Whether it’s startups like Sorare reinventing fantasy sports or Rainbow users showing off their NFT collections, none of this would’ve existed without Vitalik’s creation,” Ohanian added.
“I’ve never been more excited about the potential of the Internet, and that’s largely thanks to Vitalik Buterin.”
ALEXIS OHANIAN ON ETHEREUM CO-FOUNDER VITALIK BUTERIN, CONTINUED
“What makes Vitalik so special, though, is that he is a builder’s builder,” Ohanian added.
“No one person could’ve possibly come up with all of the uses for Ethereum, but it did take one person’s idea to get it started. From there, a new world has opened up, and given rise to new ways of leveraging blockchain technology—some of which I’ve invested in.”
WHAT DID ALEXIS OHANIAN SAY ABOUT ETHEREUM CO-FOUNDER VITALIK BUTERIN?
Vitalik Buterin, a co-founder of Ethereum, was named one of Time Magazine’sMost Influential People of 2021.
In an entry for the magazine about the innovator, Alexis Ohanian wrote, “Thanks to Reddit’s r/Ethereum community, I’ve had the privilege of following Vitalik Buterin’s career from early on, which is why I’ve taken a certain pride in watching his legacy grow.”
“Sure, we can talk about the value he’s created as the platform’s co-founder, including Ethereum’s impressive market cap of around $400 billion, the dazzling world of decentralized apps and this year’s boom in the trading of NFTs,” he added.
ETHEREUM CO-FOUNDER NAMED A TIME MAGAZINE INFLUENTIAL PERSON
Vitalik Buterin was named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2021.
He was one of the co-founders and leaders of Ethereum.
HOW ARE GOVERNMENTS CRACKING DOWN ON CRYPTO-MINING, CONTINUED
Authorities in China’s southwest province of Sichuan ordered crypto-mining projects to close earlier this summer.
As part of financial risk control measures, Beijing had declared war on Bitcoin trading and mining.
-
WHAT IMPACT IS CRYPTO MINING POSITIONING ON GOVERNMENTS?
Many of the crypto-mining areas in China are drastically reducing their operations.
Miners create new cryptocurrencies using complex computer code in a complex process, which is highly energy-intensive and requires a lot of computer power.
IS TETHER STRONG?
The Tether cryptocurrency, which is also known as USDT, was officially launched as Real coin in 2014 but has since changed its name.
It’s described as a “stable coin;” a type of cryptocurrency that works to keep crypto values stable.
After hitting a 2021 high in mid-April, the price of Tether has remained stable.
WHAT IS Tether?
The Tether cryptocurrency, also known as USDT, was officially launched as Real coin in 2014.
It’s described as a “stable coin;” a type of cryptocurrency that aims to keep crypto values stable.
Tether aims to do this by pegging the price to a regular “fiat” currency, like US dollars, Euros, or the Chinese yuan.
FINANCIAL EXPERT ON THE SHIBA INU COIN
Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, told The Sun about the Shiba Inu coin previously: “The Shiba Inu coin appears to have been created just to give Dogecoin a run for its money.”
“It features the same dog which became a meme, and aims to replicate Dogecoin’s success of turning a joke into a money-making machine.”
The Shiba token website said: “Nicknamed the DOGECOIN KILLER, this ERC-20 ONLY token can remain well under a penny and still outpace Dogecoin in a small amount of time (relatively speaking).”
WHAT IS THE SHIBA INU COIN?
Shibu Inu tokens are cryptocurrencies.
According to the website, they allow users to store trillions of them.
Shiba tokens can be listed on ShibaSwap’s own decentralized exchange and are incentivized.
The tokens feature the same Shiba Inu dog as Dogecoin, which has rocketed in popularity recently.
BREAKING DOWN THE RISKS OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES, PART 5
One last risk of investing in cryptocurrencies is marketing materials.
Marketing materials can cause firms to exaggerate the potential returns or underestimate the risks associated with investing.
BREAKING DOWN THE RISKS OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES, PART 4
There are several risks to investing in cryptocurrencies.
One of these risks is the cost and fee. The impact of fees on investments should be considered by consumers. These may be higher than for regulated products.
BREAKING DOWN THE RISKS OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES, PART 3
We’ve rounded up five major risks of investing in cryptocurrencies and the third is product complexity.
It can be difficult for consumers to fully understand the risks of crypto assets due to the complexity of certain products and services.
It is not possible to convert crypto assets back into cash.
It is dependent on the availability of cash and demand for crypto assets.
BREAKING DOWN THE RISKS OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES, PART 2
Another risk of investing in cryptocurrencies is price volatility.
Due to the volatility of crypto assets and the inability to value them reliably, consumers are at high risk of losing their money.
BREAKING DOWN FIVE RISKS OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES, PART 1
We’ve rounded up five major risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.
The first is consumer protection.
Investments that are based on crypto assets could not be subjected to regulations other than anti-money laundering regulations.
‘MIGHT NOT END WELL’
“BREAKING: @SEC_Enforcement v @Ripple could decide the future of agency’s ability to regulate #cryptocurrency & it might not end well,” a reporter shared on Twitter on Wednesday.
“Consider what happened when DOJ pushed the envelope on insider trading resulting in a ruling making prosecution tougher.”
WHAT IS POLKADOT, PART 2
Jobson added, “To put this into context, developers have a choice from a variety of blockchains to build applications on – each with their own strengths and weaknesses that they have to mull over when deciding where to develop.”
“Polkadot aims to solve that problem by enabling interoperability between chains.”
WHAT IS POLKADOT?
Polkadot was launched in May 2017.
It allows cross-chain transfers of any kind of asset or data and not only tokens. This makes a variety of blockchains interoperable.
It is essentially an interchange and translator between multiple blockchains – most of which weren’t built to communicate with others, Myron Jobson, personal finance campaigner of Interactive Investor, told The Sun.
HOW HAS ELON MUSK INFLUENCED CRYPTOCURRENCY, PART 2
Posting to his personal Twitter account, Musk wrote at the time: “We are concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.”
Bitcoin then started plummeting within minutes.
The trend was quickly followed by other cryptocurrencies, with many mainstream coins witnessing a massive drop in their value.
HOW HAS ELON MUSK IMPACTED CRYPTOCURRENCY
The first signs of trouble for the crypto market came in May when Elon Musk released a statement saying Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin for purchasing vehicles.
In press releases and tweets, Tesla founder Elon Musk previously caused currency values to surge by mentioning them.
SHIBA INU COINS – HOW RISKY?
It is always risky to invest, but crypto assets are extremely volatile so be prepared for losses.
You cannot guarantee that crypto assets will be converted back to cash. This is due to the market demand and supply.
Additionally, fees and charges could be higher than for regulated investment products.
The regulations for cryptocurrency companies are not the same as those of financial firms. You won’t be protected if something goes wrong.
Ms Streeter previously said: “Investors should treat trading in cryptocurrencies with extreme caution, and dabble at the edges of their investment portfolio, only with money they can afford to lose.”
While Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, added previously: “Extreme caution should be exercised before investing in un-tested cryptocurrencies.
“The price swings can be expected to be wild and there’s a legitimate risk that investors could get burned.
HOW MUCH DO SHIBAINU TOKENS RETAIL?
According to CoinMarketCap, the current value of Shiba Inu stands at $0.0000068322.
The value of Shiba Inu is currently at $0.00000683232 according to CoinMarketCap. It reached its highest point of $0.000036 on May 10 but has since fallen back to its current level.
If many investors sell their assets at the same time, an investment’s value will fall.
Cryptocurrency markets are also down overall after a series of worldwide crackdowns on the currencies.
Dogecoin, on the other hand, is worth $0.1829.
The value of Dogecoin initially surged thanks to celebrity backing, while a bunch of Reddit threads also called for it to hit a value of $1 per coin.
However, it has divided more recently following a crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China.
SHIBA INU COIN CONTINUED
