Stranger’s Worrying Note Saves A Woman on Date

A woman was rescued from a heart-breaking date, thanks to a good Samaritan, who saved her with a note. Recently, the woman posted the incident online thanking the nobleman who helped her. She received a warning note from the stranger.

The woman shared the thrilling story on her Twitter handle @Hadia_S. She shared her experience of how her first date ended up, figuring out the man was a pervert.

What Actually Happened??

I had coffee with a guy yesterday. When he went to the bathroom, the gay guy sitting behind me passed me this note 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/LgIVsrvlwx — H.S. (@Hadia__S) August 15, 2021

The woman was enjoying a good first date with his new boyfriend. However, when her date walked out of the scene to the Bathroom, she received a note from a gay man sitting just behind her. As she unfolded the piece of paper, she was surprised to read the note as it quoted, “too many red flags. Be safe, girl. Runaway.”

She carefully examined the paper and the words were scribbled on a piece of invoice. She was absolutely amazed to see the gay person’s determination to help her. With the post, she also expressed her feelings of spotting some red flags even before receiving the piece of paper from the stranger. She highlighted, “We did not even notice eye to eye on Da Baby circumstances, and he is a Kevin Samuel fanboy. I had to look at him and instantly taken back, lmao.”

Although she noticed some red flags earlier she decided to stay back to try a chance. But the miraculous note from the stranger made her more aware and now she knew what she wants. Through her Twitter post, she claimed that that man was a divine soul or an angel who landed on the earth to save her. She showered words of praise on the man and thanked her socially.

What Happened Next?

Her post grabbed the attention of any Twitter user. However, initially, the matter appeared to be a bit hilarious for the users. One of them also reported the note with a caption, “I cackled at the irony.”

However, on the other hand, a miscellaneous man claimed to be the flagbearer of the incident. He openly announced that he was the man who helped the woman with a note. Furthermore, he also claimed that he is not gay and people often misunderstand him. But, many more users turned his claims to be void and titled it as an attempt to turn the limelight.