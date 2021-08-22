“We know you’re stealing” Viral Tiktok from Walmart Employee

Can shoppers steal at Walmart? Well, Walmart’s self-checkout cashiers apparently are a tool to catch customers who are stealing as per Tiktok’s latest trending videos.

In one of his latest videos, Tiktoker @thewalmartguy69 has pointed out how Walmart’s self-checkout helps track their customer’s purchases and monitors whether they are stealing anything. He revealed the self-checkout area at a Walmart store where he works to show people how the scanned items appear on their screens. Also, there’s an option to register alerts if needed, which the customers were unaware of. For whoever’s been thinking of stealing, @thewalmartguy69 has warned you, because they know what you shop.

Although now it is clear that Walmart stores are aware of their customer’s purchase and monitors stealing, the comments on the Tiktok video suggests something else. A few have been opening up to the world about how they have “accidentally” stolen from Walmart stores with the advent of the self-checkout systems. Some have even pointed out that the device doesn’t always track well as there were items in the cart the device couldn’t pick up.

The Walmart employee and Tiktoker is now a star as his video has reached more than 10 million views. The next trend could be something like “I still don’t get caught” from the shares of the original video. Since Walmart is already an established presence on Tiktok with many employees opening up on their issues, the video presented varied reactions from customers and employees from different regions.

Did our Walmartguy Tiktoker respond to the comments? Of course yes and he revealed something interesting too. He suggested he might let these people see how the Walmart employees know when their customers steal including examples of customers who have stolen from Walmart. Well, the response to his comment was numerous. Guess we’ll have to see for ourselves and maybe stop taking things from Walmart stores without paying for them, the next time onwards.