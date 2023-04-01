Stormi Webster (5 years old) crashes Kylie Jenner’s make-up tutorial, and then screams through chaotic TikTok

STORMI Webster crashed Kylie Jenner’s tutorial, screaming and crashing a TikTok video.

Stormi, Kylie Jenner’s daughter makes an appearance at the show, showcasing her new cosmetics products that will soon be on Kylie Jenner’s makeup website. TikTok Video.

5 Stormi Webster (5 years old) crashed into Kylie Jenner’s new video Credit: TikTok/kyliejenner

5 Kylie Jenner’s latest cosmetic tutorial featured a surprising appearance by the famous tot Credit: TikTok/kyliejenner

Kylie smiled wide as Stormi was in the background.

Stormi ran to her mother’s room for a hug, and her fans heard Kylie exclaiming how much they loved her.

Kylie was also presented with a present by Kylie, aged five years old. It was an art ticket.

Stormi’s screaming could be heard in the background, even after her departure.

Aire, Kylie’s son, is also making a special appearance.

“This is why I don’t get on TikTok much,” she said — referring to her hectic mom life.

GYM FIB

Kylie is alleged to have been caught by fans in a small white lie she shared on Instagram.

The Kardashians star shared her workout experience at the Alo Yoga Sanctuary.

You can find the TikTok video, Kylie, 25, donned skintight black leggings and a matching sports bra as she got on the treadmill and sat on the strength-training leg machine.

An Thread online, eagle-eyed viewers claimed the Hulu star was pretending to exercise because they spotted “black curtains, instead of a glass doorway” in the background.

Viewers also noticed the curtains were “covering up an EXIT sign” in a “studio filled with the brand’s equipment everywhere.”

Critics criticized the reality star’s attempt to conceal that she was actually advertising a gym.

A critic stated, “Why is the gym so dimly lit?” I find it a huge ad.

Another critic assumed: “I think it’s a glowing EXIT sign above the curtain.

I was just trying to point out that stripping the Alo products from the room makes it look like you have a special place you can decorate temporarily for a shoot/video.

A third critic argued: “There ain’t no way she goes out in public to a place like this when she has her own gym to work out in.”

The fourth individual claimed that there were other individuals working around her. However, I could only assume they are paid to look natural.

LOSE WEIGHT

When Kylie gave birth to her second child in February 2022, the TV personality contemplated losing the baby weight.

Last year, Kylie took to social media and revealed she had gained 60 pounds from the pregnancy.

E!! Fans are worried that E!!’s former star has gone overboard with her weight loss. star has taken her weight loss too far.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recently wore a baggy leather skirt and a matching belted jacket that drowned her slender frame.

Followers accused Kylie of using plastic surgery and weight loss pills to achieve her slim figure.

Critic suggested: “Whenever she goes under the knife, she must post something on-line of her exercising.”

5 Aire, the baby boy of reality TV star and actor Rachel Ray made an appearance in rare video footage Credit: TikTok / Kylie Jenner

5 Kylie was blessed with her first child last year. However, she did not reveal Aire’s name until recent. Credit: TikTok / Kylie Jenner