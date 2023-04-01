After her mother stabbed, Taylen, Taylen’s 2-year-old sister, was found unconscious in the alligator’s mouth, near Lake Maggiore (Florida), by Taylen Moley

Police said that a body of a two-year old boy was discovered in the stomach of an alligator, one day after his mother had been stabbed to death.

A father of Taylen Moley, a little girl from St. Petersburg in Florida has been charged with the deaths.

2 Taylen and Taylen, both two from St. Petersburg Florida, were found in the alligator’s mouth.

2 After Taylen’s 20-year-old mom Pashun Jeffrey was discovered dead in their apartment, the discovery is shocking. Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department

Two counts of first-degree killing have been filed against the boy’s father.

The police claimed that the officer saw the gator holding an object in its mouth near Lake Maggiore on Friday and they fired one shot.

Officers discovered that the animal had dropped its body and was Taylen.

Chief Anthony Holloway, a chief of police said that Taylen has been “found with great sadness”.

It is not known what caused his death.

Taylen vanished after Pashun Jeffery (20), found her dead at their apartment Thursday. This triggered a large search.

Chief Holloway previously said: “I can tell you it was a very violent homicide scene within the apartment.

“But we could not find the two-year-old. So right now, that’s our main concern — is to try and find Taylen.”

A neighbor reported on Wednesday that Taylen’s dad entered their home, causing a lot of trouble.

According to reports, the father left his home after sustaining cuts in his arms. He checked into the hospital.

A family member requested a health check the following day. Officials discovered Pashun in their home.

Taylen could not be located.

The circumstances surrounding Taylen’s disappearance or the events that followed Pashun’s passing are still not clear.

We will continue to add more…Sun Online has the most recent news about this story.The-sun.com You can find the latest celebrity news and sports news at this site. Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/TheSunUS Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.