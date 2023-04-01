After the birth of baby Belle, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash take their children on a luxury family vacation abroad.

STACEY Solomon & Joe Swash took their children on a holiday to Abu Dhabi for Easter.

They were both excited to pose for photos before and after they arrived in the United Arab Emirates.

4 Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have taken their children abroad. Credit to INSTAGRAM

4 Family members flew from the United States to Abu Dhabi during Easter Holidays Credit to INSTAGRAM

Stacey (33) had previously posted about their trip on Instagram. She then teased seven passport shots on Friday.

Her followers heard her say: “How it began …”.”

Following the birth of fifth child Belle by Loose Women, they shared several fun pictures.

The Solomon-Swash family at Heathrow Airport in comfortable clothes.

Joe, 41 years old, proudly lifted Rose one year into the air while she held Rex three years her junior and held Belle in her left arm.

Stacey’s two oldest children, Zachary (15) and Leighton (10 (10), are smiling as well in this photograph.

Rex can also be seen in another photo sitting at the pilot’s feet while they fly their plane. It is obvious that Rex was thrilled to be present.

Stacey finally posted an image of her team at Abu Dhabi airport. It is slightly disheveled.

To her followers, she shared how relieved she was at her children’s behavior during her seven-hour flight.

She said: “Here We Go ✈️ Off on our very first adventure together… Rose & Belle’s first plane ride and ours as a family since before covid when Rex was a few months old.

We are so happy to create special memories. I think I was most nervous about the journey there but we’ve made it safe & sound and still sane 😂.”

Thanking the fellow holidaymakers and airline staff, Stacey continued: “A massive thank you to the lovely passengers who were so chatty & sweet to us & the kids and also thank you to kindest air stewards who played with Rex & Rose so nicely & made them feel so comfortable.

“@etihad you have the most amazing staff and captain Rexy can’t wait to fly us home.”

Stacey has received a lot of love from her fans for the new photos. Her BBF Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinchliffe wrote: “SO exciting!!! Have the most incredible time making the most magical memories 🌊 ☀️ love you all xx.”

Jemma, the star’s sibling wrote: “We miss and love you all so very much but we are so happy you are having this wonderful time together.”

One follower wrote: “Keep sharing Stacey. Abu Dhabi was The Most Amazing city I’ve ever seen, and the children will truly enjoy it.”

Stacey had previously shared her amazing packing tricks with her Instagram fans before setting off. After sharing a hilarious video about her wardrobe mishap, she had left them laughing.

Stacey, who had previously admitted that the UAE was her last choice until they arrived in Dubai with their family, kept it quiet.

She stated earlier in the month that she had finally chosen where to vacation, and was able to book somewhere.

“We, all together, haven’t been on an airplane since our last family holiday in 2019 – four years ago.

“I’m sooo excited! It’ll be Rose and Belle’s first ever plane ride and Rex wouldn’t remember the last time we took him when he was five months.”

Stacey said, “Many of you are asking yourself if the idea of taking all of them away is too daunting.”

“Yes, definitely. But I think now is the best time for Belle to run around. Joe and myself are running about the three little kids and they outnumber me.”

4 Stacey said she was ‘nervous about’ the seven-hour flight. Credit to INSTAGRAM