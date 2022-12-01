Russians Killed Ukrainian Writer Volodymyr Vaskulenko: Reports

Noted Ukrainian author and activist Volodymyr Vakulenko was allegedly killed by invading Russian forces and his body was left out in the cold for more than a month, according to local reports.

Vakulenko, who was also a popular children’s writer, was killed during the Russian occupation of the Kharkiv region, the Kyiv Independent reported Tuesday.

The recipient of the Oles Ulianenko International Literary Award and Laureate of The Les Martovych Competition. According to PEN America, he was reported as missing and believed to be abducted in March.

The Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General said in April in a Telegram post that its officials also believed he was kidnapped by invading Russian forces.

Local reports stated that DNA testing was used to identify his body after his remains were discovered among the hundreds of victims who had been left behind by soldiers from Ukraine during September’s liberation.

Parents of the writer had been searching for their son for over six months.