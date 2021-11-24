Steve McQueen To Present Art Installation ‘Sunshine State’

Next year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) will be home to a new art installation from Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen.

Titled Sunshine State, the installation was commissioned by the festival and will see McQueen fill the event’s central venue, the Kunsthal, with both sound and image. The installation will be open to the public from January 27th and run until February 13.

This is the filmmaker/artist’s first new installation since his major commission Year 3Tate Britain 2019

This year’s IFFR will also feature artistic performances from Angolan multidisciplinary artist Kiluanji Kia Henda and Taiwanese artists Su Hui-Yu and Cheng Hsien-Yu.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the world premiere of Steve McQueen’s latest installation during the next edition of IFFR,” said Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic. “McQueen is a visual artist and celebrated filmmaker who is known for his powerful and uncompromising vision and we are proud to offer a broad audience the opportunity to experience this newly commissioned work at Rotterdam’s cultural landmark Kunsthal. We look forward to welcoming McQueen at the festival to celebrate contemporary cinema and cinematic art together with us in Rotterdam.”

IFFR 2022 will run January 26 – February 6. On December 20, the program will be revealed.