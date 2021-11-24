Final Tops Ratings for ‘The Great British Bake Off’ with TKTK Viewers

SPOILER WARNING Do not read this story unless you’ve seen the “Great British Bake Off”Season finale. There are major spoilers ahead.

“The Great British Bake-Off”With its final episode of the season, he captured a significant share of the U.K. audience.

According to Overnights.TV, the final at Channel 4 was watched by 6.9 million people. This equated to a 37% audience share. This represented 30.4% audience share. The average viewer was 5.6 millions.

During the Season 12 finale — which airs Nov. 26 in the U.S. on Netflix — star bakers Chigs Parmar, Crystelle Pereira and Giuseppe Dell’Anno battled it out for the top title with a brief of making food for a Mad Hatter’s tea party.

The final was particularly tense after Jürgen Krauss, one of the favorites to win the show, was knocked out in the semi-finals.

Bristol-based Italian Dell’Anno ultimately triumphed and took home the baking crown.

The show’s 12th season saw the return of Judge Prue L. Hollywood and Paul Hollywood, along with hosts Noel Fielding (and Matt Lucas) The show, which debuted in 2010, lost its original cast when it was moved from the BBC and Channel 4 in 2017. Judge Mary Berry and Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, the hosts of the show, decided to not follow it to its new home.

Despite all of the drama behind-the scenes, the show continues its popularity with viewers who enjoy the often outrageous creations made by amateur bakers.

This calorie-rich series is so beloved that it’s known as “The Great British Baking Show” on Netflix, that it even got a shout-out in Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds’ film “Red Notice,” in a brief scene in which Gal Gadot’s character The Bishop relaxes at home while watching Prue Leith et al. judging cakes.