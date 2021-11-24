Avril and Travis Barker perform ‘Bite Me” on ‘Fallon.

Travis Barker and Avril Barker were both present The Tonight ShowTo perform their joint single “Bite Me.” Appearing with Lavigne’s band, the duo gave a punk-inspired performances complete with fish-eye lens shots.

“Bite Me,” released earlier this month, marks Lavigne’s debut on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records. The song is a tribute to Lavigne’s early pop-punk days. Let goThe song was released close to 20 years ago. According to Lavigne this track is “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”

“The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album The Best Damn Thing and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today,”She spoke about working with Barker and signing for his label when the song dropped. “We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together, and signing to his record label felt like the perfect home for me and my new music.”

Last month, Lavigne appeared in the video for Willow’s “G R O W,” a track off the latter’s recent LP Lately, I Feel Everything. Lavigne’s new album, which has yet to be announced, will follow 2019’s Head Above Water.