Stephanie Beatriz: ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Success and ‘Twin Flames’ Podcast

Interview for the “Twin Flames” podcast, Stephanie Beatriz reflected on “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

Beatriz hosts the podcast on a love cult that is led by love gurus. “Encanto” song “such a jam.”

“I’ve had that song stuck in my head for two years,”She spoke to Insider.

Stephanie Beatriz knows “Encanto”Fans are obsessed with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,”They’re not the only ones.

Insider interviewed me about the promotion of the book. new podcast she’s hosting, called “Twin Flames,”The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”Star stated that no one involved with the film could’ve anticipated the song being so popular. She also said that Lin-Manuel Miranda’s annoying earworm has not been able to get out of her head.

“I’ve had that song stuck in my head for two years. So it’s going to be around for a while I think,”She said that the film’s breakout hit was the song that stayed in her head the longest. “from the beginning.”

Callie Ahlgrim of Insider reported previously that Miranda has stated that he is. “flabbergasted” “happily surprised”The song’s popularity. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,”Submitted by “Encanto”Miranda was the only one to cast and write it. It peaked at No. The song peaked at No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in February, and stayed there for five consecutive weeks. It is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been there for 10 weeks. 2.

Beatriz shared some insights into why the song is so popular. She emphasized how powerful each piece is, and how incredible it sounds when they are all layered on top of one another and combined with the rhythms. “It’s such a jam,”She continued.

The actor also expressed appreciation for how relatable he was “Encanto”This is due to the way it examines family dynamics.

“I think that’s why it resonates with so many people,”The actor said. “Even though our families and our chosen families could all be different, that exploration feels so universal.”

Beatriz’s newest venture is a podcast that explores a dynamic relationship that is more “unsettling” than usual





Beatriz in 2021.



Frazer Harrison/WireImage







Beatriz explained to Insider that she understands the initial attraction people have for the area. “Twin Flames Universe,”Jeff and Shaleia have an active online community that she hosts the Wondery podcast. “Twin Flames”This article examines the way the Ayans used the phrase to mean something similar to “soulmates”(and turned it into something). “dangerous.”

The podcast claims that the Ayans will help students cultivate and find their talents. “twin flame union”If students follow the instructions in their classes which cost more than $2,000 per annum,

The courses encourage participants to accept responsibility for attracting their twin flame. This simply means that they refuse to take. “no”For more information, please contact us. In some cases, As reported by Vanity FairThe story is also recounted in “Twin Flames”Podcast, it has led to legal troubles for members, including some who have received restraining orders.

“I think for all of us, we’re doing our best as we navigate what romantic relationships are. And sometimes our best is not that great,”Beatriz

Instead of being self-help, this program teaches people healthy ways in which to cultivate love in their life. Vanity Fair reportsJeff Ayan in 2020 “declared himself a cult leader.”

The podcast gives a deep dive on what people sign up for when joining The Twin Flames Universe. Beatriz called it “The Deep Dive”. “almost like a runaway train.”

“So many people who became involved with the Twin Flames Universe, it really became their whole world,”Beatriz said that it could have been felt “dangerous”For many people to move.

Insider reached out to Jeff and Shaleia for comment via Instagram DM. They have yet not responded.

The first four episodes “Twin Flames”Wondery offers free streaming of these videos.