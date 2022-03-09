Maki, Ring-Tailed Lmur Stolen from San Francisco Zoo. Dead at 22

Maki, the ring-tailed lemur who was stolen from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens and later returned after being found by a child in 2020, died on Thursday, The zoo spoke.

The average lifespan of a ring-tailed ring-tailed lemur in the wild is under 17 years. Maki at 22 was the oldest of all the zoo’s ring-taileds.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of beloved ring-tailed lemur, Maki. At 22, Maki was one of the oldest lemurs here at #SFZoo and one of the original lemurs who moved into Lemur Forest when it opened in 2002,”The California Zoo wrote on Facebook.

Maki died from acute kidney disease, which was combined with his age.Telled People.

“The fact that Maki survived his ordeal to thrive among his group for more than a year and a half is truly remarkable,”Tanya M. Peterson is the CEO and executive Director of the San Francisco Zoological Society.

The post by the zoo on Facebook noted that “Maki captured the hearts of the public after he was kidnapped and recovered in October 2020. He is a symbol of resilience, and we are so thankful that he was able to thrive with his group upon his safe return.”

The lemur was taken by someone in 2020. However, it was returned by James Trinh, a 5-year-old boy who spotted the lemur at a nearby school.

“There’s a lemur! There’s a lemur!”Cynthia Huang, Hope Lutheran Day School’s director at the time, said the boy.

Huang said that she was initially skeptical. “I thought, Are you sure it’s not a raccoon?”She said.

Maki scurried from the parking lot into the school’s playground and took refuge in a miniature play house, as the school called police, who quickly alerted animal control and zoo officials. Parents, teachers, and children all watched as the caretakers arrived to coax Maki into a transport container.

“I understand there is a young boy there who witnessed this and also called in the tip, and we are giving his family a free membership to the zoo,”Peterson said The Associated Press at the Time. “They literally saved a life.”

Maki raised awareness about endangered lemurs by making a donation. “wonderful ambassador for his wild counterparts,”The zoo wrote in its memorial.

“His favorite food was purple grapes – he did not care for green grapes,”The zoo wrote. “He trusted his caretakers like no other lemur and as the lowest ranking of his ring-tailed lemur group, he often chose to eat next to them rather than his group. His personality filled the forest, and he will be forever missed!”