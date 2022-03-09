Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Shares Fun Reunion Photo With The Cast, Including The OG Trio Of Heroes

Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic ParkThe debut of the movie “Film” changed the face of film forever. Cutting-edge visual effects They have been remade in numerous future projects. Fans were thrilled when the franchise returned with the film. Jurassic World movies. The next threequel DominionIt will feature both the legacy and newer characters, and Bryce Dallas Howard recently shared a fun reunion picture with the cast. This includes the The OG trio of heroes Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum

While the Jurassic WorldMovies have had a new star cast. DominionThey will join the original trio of stars. They’re expected to You can have meaty dishes The blockbuster is teased in the trailer. With the movie’s arrival in theaters coming in just a few months, the full ensemble has reunited to start the press tour. Bryce Dallas Howard also shared a group photo via social media. As you can see, it was a lot of fun.

It’s so cute! JurassicStars old and new unite Dominion, and the gang’s all back together for what is sure to be a long and grueling press tour. They had to film the movie in the middle of the pandemic. However, this may have helped Bryce Dallas Howard and other cast members bond. We’ll just have to see what insane dino-action is going to come once the movie finally hits theaters this summer.

The above image comes to us from Bryce Dallas Howard’s personal Instagram account, and seems like it’s sure to make its way around the internet. She’s Super active on social media You could, and would often Share glimpses of The Jurassic World: DominionSet during the extended filming. Now, the actor-director will take on a different aspect: promoting the highly anticipated sequel. The press tour will bring Howard more delights, according to the smart money.

The photo was shared by Bryce Dallas Howard. We can see familiar faces. In the front row are those 3 OG’s: Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill. While they’ve been involved in the Jurassic franchise occasionally since the original movie was released, this marks the first time they’ll be reunited in the same project. They were given plenty of screen time by Colin Trevorrow, the director. The trailer that’s shown above.

Chris Pratt is also featured in the photo. He is the male lead for the group. Jurassic World franchise. DeWanda is also playing the role of Kayla, who is a newcomer to the franchise. Dominion. It’s unclear how she’ll factor into the story, but she’s seemingly an ally of Pratt’s character Owen.