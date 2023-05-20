Stella Maxwell topless fashion shoot

IT’S ALL in the jeans for Stella Maxwell – who tops off a new brand partnership by going shirtless.

Anna Dello Russo, a style expert and fashion designer from 7 For All Mankind, posed for the 33-year old catwalk star in racy photo shoot.

2

She wore a pair heels and Swarovski Crystals in her jeans to create a beautiful look.

The Belgian, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, has been tight-lipped about her love life since her split with Twilight star Kristen Stewart, also 33, back in 2019.

In 2013, we showed how Maxwell was able to maintain her modesty when she sat on a Burberry sofa. 

Stella was shot alongside Russian model Irina Shayk, 36.

Model Stella Maxwell wows as she poses topless alongside pals in Ibiza
Stella Maxwell wows as she channels Uma Thurman's iconic Kill Bill look

Irina wore a bikini in the brand’s familiar tartan.

Dutch model Imaan Hammam, 25, also flaunted her figure in a two-piece.

Charlie’s Angel actress Ella Balinska, 25, who is the daughter of TV cook Lorraine Pascale, 49, completed the formidable foursome.

2

