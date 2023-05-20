Jack Whitehall’s dig at Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Jack Whitehall has the audience in a state of shock

Jack Whitehall, a comedian from London couldn’t help but make a joke that left Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield gasping.

The star was appearing on BBC One’s The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show with his dad Michael.

5 Jack Whitehall was shocked by the response to his joke Credit: BBC

5 He made a joke at Phillip Schofield of This Morning and Holly Willoughby Rex

5 Rosie Ramsey was visibly stunned by the joke. Credit: BBC

Jack was asked questions by the hosts, a husband and wife team. Jack had just returned from America for a UK Tour.

Rosie, speaking of his dad, told him: “You and your father seem to have a great relationship.”

He replied, “Behind closed door we are like Holly and Phil.” We never speak to one another.

Rosie (36), the host of the show, was shocked by this comment. She held her hand to her lips.

Jack (34), turned and asked the audience: “What?” Come on.”

Central Recorder reported last week that Holly, the co-host of Central Recorder and Phillip barely speak off camera.

This Morning’s famous couple has presented the show for 14 years. However, in recent times their partnership is becoming strained.

Sources say issues have been quietly rumbling for some time and Holly has distanced herself from Phil off camera.

A source told Central Recorder: “When they first started working together in 2009, Phil was the bigger star and he led the way.

“Now the tables have turned. Holly is the bigger star in the duo and that must be difficult for Phil to have to accept.”

The pair’s power struggle came to a head last year when they were vilified after being seen skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state.

5 Jack Whitehall and his dad Michael Whitehall were both on the BBC program. Credit: BBC