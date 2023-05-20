Dad issues warning after dog bought for £200 on Facebook scalps son, 6, in savage attack

A DAD has issued an urgent warning after a dog he bought for £200 on Facebook scalped his young son in a savage attack.

Vick, six years old, was forced down a flight of stairs by the American Staffordshire, which bit Vick on the head and the back.

In horror, the hound had been dragged through the stairwell.

Vick was hospitalized for five days and 50 stitches were administered to his face and head as doctors repaired his scalp.

The young lad’s life was saved when his family forced open the hound’s jaws to release him.

He warns Brits against making the same mistake as his family.

Vitalijus, 41, told The Mirror: “It’s a nightmare and we never want any other family to go through this.”

He says the family thought “long and hard” about getting a dog before spotting the Staffie pup on sale for just £200.

Vitalijus explained: “When we saw him he was really soft and jumping around. He won our hearts.

“But after we got him home it became apparent he was completely untrained.”

Vick’s sister Gabriel, 18, witnessed the horror attack.

She said: “Vick came down the stairs quietly and Diesel started barking.

He sprang on Vick and dragged him down the two stairs. He acted as though Vick was a toy.

“He was rubbing him around and scratching.

“I started screaming and my stepdad [Vitalijus] Mum ran into the room.

“What sticks in my brain was my little brother pleading ‘stop, Diesel, stop’.”

Vick’s mum Eugenija, 41, says the whole family is traumatised after the horror mauling.

She explained: “I grabbed Vick and ran to the bedroom, locking the door. I tried to calm him. To stop him bleeding, I wrapped a towel around his head. He saw all the blood and said, ‘Mummy, am I dying?’.

“Then he asked is [his twin brother] Nick and Gabriel OK. Doctors could not believe Vick’s smile. He’s my superman.”

Vick, his sister Gabriel

Vick is rushed to the hospital