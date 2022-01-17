Stay-At–Home Mom Records Busy Day for Boyfriend who Claims ‘She Doesn’t Do Anything at Home All Day’

It is difficult to compare the work-from-home parent and the stay-at home parent. Still, that hasn’t stopped our society from pitting the two against each other.

Both working from home or staying at home have their advantages and disadvantages. These are two very different situations. “your grass is greener”Syndrome is inevitable. This problem was recently confronted by a stay-at-home mother who thought her boyfriend must think she has it easier because she is at home all day.

This viral TikTok video showed just how wrong she was ThatIdea was.

The bigger problem

Since years, there has been a struggle between parents who work and those who stay at home. Henry Ford was born in 1926. Created the 40-hour workweekKeep your child at home with you in mind.

Our society expected women to not only stay at home but also tend the house. It also had a schedule. Rely onYou can find it. Our society tends to value money over the long term. People often consider the most valuable the person who makes the most money. This is a very important point. doesn’t bode well for homemakersPeople who are required to do work, but not paid.

Does earning more money necessarily mean you have to do more work? Sierra Nicole, a stay-at-home mom and TikToker, doesn’t think so.

Viral Response

“My boyfriend said I don’t do anything at all while he works all day,”Nicole started in her now-viral TikTok. “So, I thought I’d take a video of all the things I do.”

Unsurprising to no stay-at-home parent anywhere, Nicole’s day was full of child and house care. She was constantly juggling a toddler and an infant, all while doing chores.

After putting her toddler to sleep, she took her first meal. “I ate some dinner while I held [my infant] and realized he s*** on me, so I changed him and changed me.”

Ah, there’s that relaxation her boyfriend was talking about—right?

Nicole ended her tiring day by cleaning the floors. “Normally, after I’m done with that, I would be texting [my boyfriend] asking him what he wants for dinner,”She narrates.

“But tonight, I’m just going to pour myself a drink,” Nicole said. The video was quickly liked by over 2 million people and many people supported it.

People were also able to be found online in true internet fashion AlsoQuick to chase the boyfriend with the fury of a thousand stay at-home parents.

Does He Deserve Hate?

Nicole posted the following day. follow-up video defending her boyfriend. “I get the anger and frustration, but he doesn’t deserve all that hate,”She said. “You guys can stop attacking him as a person.”

In a second follow up, she also included her boyfriend. Although his baby-voiced apology was not as sanitizing as his initial comments about the incident, they seem to have moved on. They even got engagedLast December, nearly two years after her original video was posted.

But Nicole’s story highlights a bigger problem. Still, women are expected to manage the situation. Majority of domestic tasks, even if they’re the ones working full-time. We praise dads for taking care of their children while they work.

Indeed, it’ll take a lot to dismantle this mindset. It’s a good first step to learn how to share and appreciate domestic duties. Otherwise, your stay-at-home partner’s Next Viral video could be their announcement of recent status changes. “single.”

