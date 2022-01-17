Les Grobstein dies at 69.

Les Grobstein, a legend among Chicago’s sports broadcasting community has passed away. He was 69.

Grobstein, also known to his 670 The Score radio listeners (WSCR 670 AM) as “The Grobber,” died “suddenly”According to his, he was at his house on Sunday. Home station. He has been working there overnights since 2009.

Grobstein had been out sick since Wednesday, his station’s operations director, Mitch Rosen, told Chicago media reporter Robert Feder. We do not have any further information.

“Grobstein’s deep well of sports knowledge, experience and passion earned him the loyalty and love of listeners throughout Chicago,” the radio station’s obit reads.

Grobstein, a Chicago native, was born in 1952 and spent more than 50 years in the broadcasting industry.

Grobstein graduated Columbia College in 1970 and began his broadcasting career as a Northwestern Basketball commentator. Grobstein was an announcer for many teams, as well as a reporter at Sportsphone Chicago. Before becoming 670 The Score, Grobstein served as WLS 890-AM’s sports director and as a reporter at WMVP 1000.

Grobstein’s long-time partner Kathy and his son Scott are his heirs.

“It’s been quite a run for Chicago’s human sports almanac, who has been almost a Zelig in Chicago sports over the last half-century,” The Athletic’s Jon Greenberg wrote in a 50th anniversary tribute to Grobstein’s career in 2020.

“From starting as a Northwestern radio man to taping the most famous rant in baseball history to defending Jim McMahon’s honor during Super Bowl week, Grobstein is part of Chicago sports lore. The Grobber, as he’s known, likes to say, ‘I was there’ and he almost always was.”

That “most famous rant”It was made by Lee Elia, Chicago Cubs manager in 1983. The YouTube video at the bottom of the page allows readers to hear the audio. Probably don’t play it too loudly at work.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help pay Grobstein’s funeral expenses. This page allows readers to search for it (and make a donation if they wish) Here. The goal is $15,000.