Donald Trump is reportedly ‘angry over the 2020 election Indictment’

Former President Donald Trump On Thursday, he will appear before a federal court to be charged and arrested for conspiring to sway the presidential election results in 2020. Election. obstructing a proceeding official of the U.S. Government and denying Americans’ right to count their votes.

The former president is said to be “angry” and “very upset,” despite projecting an air of “extreme calm,” and playing golf on Wednesday. It is his third arrest in less than four months. He will be flying to Washington D.C. Friday, you will be arrested. Trump denied any wrongdoing.

Trump’s attorney previewed the former president’s defense in connection with the new indictment, which will apparently blame his legal team.

“Everything that Trump did was on the advice of lawyers; that’s an absolute defense,” Trump’s attorney says.

Alan Dershowitz, a defense attorney, says that Trump is also going to claim that he’s protected by his free speech right.

“His main defense is, ‘Look, I actually believed this, I thought I won the election and that it was stolen, and you can’t prove that I didn’t believe it, because you have no evidence,’” Dershowitz says.

According to the defense attorney, many politicians have lied to their supporters.

“Half the politicians in this country would be in jail if you could be convicted for lying to voters,” Dershowitz says. “That’s not a crime, it’s a sin, that’s good reason for voting against Donald TrumpWhy did I vote against him? He was voted down twice. President should be decided by election, not indictment.”

Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Trump’s indictment.

“Anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence tweeted.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson who will be running in the Republican primary for 2024 says that Trump shouldn’t continue to do his Campaign to Encourage the Use of Alternatives Re-election is a must.

“Donald Trump should step away from the campaign for the good of the country,” Hutchinson said.