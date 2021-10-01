Station 19 had fans mourning Pruitt Herrera’s death all over again in Season 5 Premiere. Station 19 had fans grieving Pruitt Herrera’s death all over again in Season 5 Premiere.

Spoiler alert Spoiler alert! “Phoenix From the Flame.”

Station 19 had a lot to unpack with its Season 5 opener, as we were updated on the aftermath of Maya and Carina’s wedding 10 months later, and in a fictional post-pandemic world, no less. And while viewers explored what the future might hold for some of the Seattle firefighters — including big relationship changes for Andy and Sullivan and Vic and Theo — one emotional event had us all looking back, as we grieved the death of former Capt. Pruitt Herrera was again devastated by the loss of Engine 19.

“Phoenix From the Flame”It took place in the background of Phoenix Fair, later described as Grey’s Anatomy as Seattle’s very own Burning Man. A guy high on ‘shrooms stole Engine 19 — thanks to the hapless (and sexist) new captain Beckett — and flipped it on its side. Capt. Beckett ignored fuel leaking from the truck and, guess what? Engine 19 exploded. The firefighters from 19, including Andy (who was reassigned to Station 23 at the time of Maya’s demotion) watched as the dedication to Miguel Sandoval’s Pruitt Herrera went up in flames.

It was a terrible loss. Station 19 fans unexpectedly hard. The pain of seeing Andy in another firehouse and meeting this horrible fire captain only made it worse. “In loving memory of Capt. Pruitt Herrera”The emblem was lit up on the firetruck’s side. Some Twitter users took Engine 19’s destruction personally.

Y’all really burned Pruitt Herrera Truck @Station19 if y’all don’t want me in this fandom say that.October 1, 2021 More

Back in Season 3, Pruitt Herrera was suffering from terminal cancer and sacrificed himself at the scene of a fire to save the firefighters’ lives, including his daughter Andy. Watching Andy witness the destruction of her father’s memorial was too much for some fans.

Literally, it was a disaster. 💔💔💔#Station19 pic.twitter.com/2iDuROIF6cOctober 1, 2021 More

New Capt. Beckett added to the problem by saying that he had never understood sentimentality. “a big hunk of metal.” What’s this guy’s problem? He didn’t notice the large Pruitt Herrera sticker at the side. Why didn’t he set himself ablaze? The reaction of the fans was not surprising to say but.

Pruitt must come back and haunt the fool captain. #Station19October 1, 2021 More

Beckett suggested more than once that the firefighters needed to get over it because they’d just get a new rig. He said that a day without any fatalities was a great day. He’s not wrong there, of course, but some on Twitter wondered how he could be so oblivious to understanding why everyone was so upset.

Engine 19 can not be replaced it was Captain Pruitt Herrera legacy 💔😭 #Station19 #GreysxStation19October 1, 2021 More

Andy will be returning to Pruitt Herrera in Season 5. In talking to new buddy Theo Ruiz, Andy broke down over everything that had been lost since her father’s death — her best friend, her station, her engine, her marriage. Theo noted that she had survived all of this and was strong.

And you’re still standing. What does that mean? It means you’re the phoenix. You rise!

Please, please, give me more of this Andy and Theo friendship!