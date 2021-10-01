Brie Larson: Interesting and Cool Facts

Brie Larson: Interesting and Cool Facts
By Tom O'Brien
Larson auditioned for many big franchises before landing the lead role in “Captain Marvel.”

Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel.”

Larson recently gave a Various videosCheck out her YouTube channelThat broke down all the roles she auditioned and didn’t get.

The following were on the list: “Gossip Girl,” “The Hunger Games,”The new “Star Wars”Films “Spy Kids,” “Avatar.”

She auditioned for several other companies. “Iron Man 2” “Thor” before doing  “Captain Marvel.”

Larson stated that she was already shooting when she was offered the Marvel superhero role. “Kong: Skull Island,”She said: “Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me … ,”So she said no.

Larson finally accepted the role after a few months of asking repeatedly from Marvel, and some pushing from her talent group. 

