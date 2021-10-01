Report: Arsenic- and Lead-Tainted Babyfoods Still on the Shelf

According to a new report, the FDA and manufacturers have not done enough to prevent toxic heavy metals from baby foods.

According to the Congressional report, one company failed in its duty to remove products containing high levels arsenic.

The FDA is urging manufacturers to ensure that their products are tested before they go to market.

Leading baby food brands contain high levels of toxic heavy metals like arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury — and manufacturers aren’t doing enough to protect their youngest customers, a US Government reportFind out Wednesday.

Childhood exposure to heavy Metals is dangerous Permanent dips of IQ can be linked and damaged long-term brain function.

“Today’s report reveals that companies not only under-report the high levels of toxic content in their baby food, but also knowingly keep toxic products on the market,” the House’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy said in a statement.

This is not the first time that toxic metals are being found in baby foods.

The same subcommittee also collected test results and documents from seven of the nation’s largest baby food producers in a February report. The baby food tested at a level up to 91x the arsenic, 177x the lead, and 5x the mercury levels than what is allowed in bottled water.

Investigators suggested that the FDA requires baby food manufacturers to test for toxic heavy metals in their finished products and label those products. Manufacturers should be encouraged. “phase out”The report stated that ingredients with high levels of toxic metals should be restricted in baby food.

According to the subcommittee, baby food companies have not changed enough and FDA has not acted fast enough.

Five companies are identified in the report

Beech-Nut was criticized for recalling only two of six products that contained higher levels of inorganic arsenic (FDA’s limit) than it had been allowed to. “Gerber was even worse,”A Statement by the subcommitteeBecause the company had two products that exceeded the FDA’s arsenic limit but still maintained compliance with the FDA, it was deemed to be a success. “took no action to tell the public or get them off the shelves.”

Plum Organics baby food was also mentioned because of its high levels inorganic arsenic and lead as well as cadmium.

According to the report, Walmart has lowered its internal arsenic standard since 2018. “an extreme course reversal on efforts to protect babies’ neurological development.”

The testing practices of the companies were also criticized by the committee, which called Sprout “reckless”You should only test finished products once a year.

Manufacturers maintain that their products are safe. Some dispute the claims in the report.

Insider was informed by Beech-Nut Nutrition that it is currently reviewing the report and will be working with the FDA to improve industry standards.

Insider was informed by a Gerber spokesperson, that the company is currently in transition. “a rigorous process for testing finished foods.”Gerber did not pull the product that was independently tested for arsenic above FDA limits, as it had been retested by FDA. “and confirmed to Gerber that no action was needed.”

Campbell’s recently sold Plum Organics. Transparency regarding its dataIt was. It noted that “certain elements are present throughout the environment and so these substances will be present in food to some extent.”

Walmart stated in a statement that they adhere to the FDA guidelines and that the FDA is responsible for their compliance. “noted in April that its testing shows that children ‘are not at an immediate health risk to exposure.'”It did not address the claim that arsenic standards were weaker.

Sprout Organic Foods didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

How parents can ensure that baby food does not contain toxic metals

According to the report, FDA must speed up publishing final limits of toxic elements in baby foods. Companies should also be required to test their finished products. According to the report, manufacturers should test their finished products before phasing out problematic ingredients such as rice.

Dr. Rashmi Jin, a concierge pediatricianBabiesMD founder, Sheryl D., advised parents to avoid fruit juices and encourage a variety of diets to reduce toxic metals. Regular visits to the pediatrician can help identify developmental problems in children, regardless of whether they are affected by their diet.

“Small amounts of some metals and minerals are actually important for our body to function,”Jain spoke. “Higher levels of these metals in the body does not mean our children will definitely develop neurotoxicity, it just increases their risk.”