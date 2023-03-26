Starbucks launches a beautiful white pearl cup, as well two more mermaid designs

Starbucks has been releasing thicker cups quickly and we are loving all of them. The latest to catch fans’ eye is the white pearl Starbucks cup, released with two others perfect for cool summer drinks. This article will show you how to get the mermaid coffee cup.

Starbucks is now proving that winter is over and they have all new cups. We’ve already had the Starbucks spring collection, as well as the eco-friendly glass cups. Now, we’ve got a bit of a sea theme. You might need to clear out your pantry before you fall in love with another batch.

Starbucks White Pearl Cups are now available

Social media has already been flooded with the latest white cups in pearly, iridescent, and art-deco designs. This cup is adorned with a pink straw, giving us serious mermaid vibes. It has already gained a lot of attention on Instagram and TikTok with everyone wanting to learn how they can get one.

The white mermaid Starbucks cups are available in a grande and venti sizes.

Depending on what size you’ll want, the cups are $23 and $25 respectively and are beginning to appear in US Starbucks locations as well as Target.

The cup’s design is instantly recognizable by coffee drinkers. They have noticed that it resembles the texture and style of a Mermaid (the company’s mascot). This cup is a great choice for coffee-loving fans.

There are two additional Starbucks cups to join the Mermaid Cup

Two other new cup designs are appearing alongside the white pearl Starbucks Cup.

Although it looks similar to that of the first, this one comes in a purple or green gradient. If you’re not a fan of white and want a pop of color, then this could be the new cup for you.

If you’ve been inspired by Pedro Pascal’s wild Starbucks order, then you can match it with this blingy container for it.

The third cup might appeal to green lovers who want to stay away from purple. Carrying on the sea them (because we’ll all be at the beach this summer), is an ombre teal. These are great for people who enjoy looking at their drink while carrying it in style.

These two products are new to Starbucks and are already in high demand. These three items are available for purchase on eBay at a steep price because it’s difficult to find them in store. Don’t pay the extortionate price — these are new releases and are guaranteed to be in a store near you soon.

Prepare your Starbucks summer order today, so you are ready when these cups arrive.

