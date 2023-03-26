Is Chapter 4 the final one? The future of the franchise

John Wick took the action movie genre by storm when the first film exploded onto screens in 2014 but following the events of Chapter 4, fans have been left asking if it’s the last one in the series.

*Warning: Major spoilers ahead for John Wick: Chapter 4*

Since the original John Wick movie shot, kicked, stabbed and punched its way into movie theaters almost a decade ago, Keanu Reeves’s character has been an unstoppable killing machine.

However, his fate in the latest installment has called into question the future of the franchise and has left John Wick fans asking if Chapter 4 will be the assassin’s final explosive adventure.

John Wick’s fate in Chapter 4

The final sequence of John Wick: Chapter 4 sees the titular assassin take part in one final duel against Donnie Yen’s Caine, who has been nominated to fight in place of the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), a high-ranking member of the High Table.

Wick is severely injured by Wick’s three-round hit. Caine wins the fight.

A triumphant de Gramont asks to execute John personally but Wick, who hadn’t fired his third round, shoots and kills the High Table member.

In doing so, John’s debt to the High Table is absolved but it proves to be too late for Baba Yaga as he succumbs to his wounds and dies.

Does John Wick Chapter 4 really count as the final one?

John Wick: Chapter 4 is being planned as the final installment “for the moment.”

In August 2020, Lionsgate’s CEO Jon Feltheimer announced that a fifth film was being developed alongside Chapter 4.

It had been originally planned to be shot back-toback with the fourth film, but plans changed in March 2021 and Chapter 4 production began on its own.

Chad Stahelski, Director of The Hollywood Reporter was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter on March 20, 2023. Chapter 4 was the last movie for quite a while.

“In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest,” he said. “I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.”

The biggest hurdle to a John Wick 5th movie now is Chapter 4’s ending.

If there was to be a fifth film, it would likely mean that John Wick’s death must have been faked.

Even though it might take some time to figure that, John Wick would be able to return from the grave to find a new target. This would make Baba Yaga an even more frightening threat.

There are many spin-offs.

The future of the main franchise might be uncertain at the moment, but there are many more.

A TV series called The Continental is due to debut on Peacock’s screens in 2023. It will focus on The Continental, the hotel that John Wick uses as a safe haven.

Ana de Armas, who will be playing the female role assassin in Ballerina is also set to appear.

The filming began on November 20,22. Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane were reported to have reprised their roles in the original films.

John Wick Chapter 4 now available Theaters After releasing March 24, 2023.

