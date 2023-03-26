Sky customers just discovered a new perk. Activate yours today

SKY offers a great deal for its customers – it’s perfect if your interest is in fitness.

Four months of Fiit, the top fitness app, is being offered by the broadcasting company.

1 Fiit for four months with no cost Sky Credit

Fiit offers almost 1,000 workouts, which include strength training, pilates, and yoga.

There are also more than 40 classes per day.

These workouts range from quick and short in 10 to long and intense for 40 minutes.

Normally Fiit costs £20 a month or £120 for the year.

So this offer will save you £80.

Fiit is available through Sky Q and Sky Glass, as well as Sky Stream.

You will need to enroll in Sky’s Sky VIP program, available only to current customers, to redeem the voucher.

Navigate to Sky VIP Tab in Sky App

You can find giveaways by looking for Fiit at the bottom.

Fill in your information and you will be provided with a code.

Use the below link to sign up

If you want to keep the service for a limited time, you will need to provide your payment information.

