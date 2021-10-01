EXCLUSIVEChase Brock, stage director and choreographer, choreographed Broadway shows.Take More Chill Spider-Man: Turn off DarkVerve signed the following:

Brock choreographed recently Take More Chill‘s West End transfer, and in 2019 choreographed the Public Works/Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Disney’S Hercules.

Brock made his Broadway debut at age 16 in the original cast of Susan Stroman’s revival of The Music Man. His other choreography credits include William Inge’s Picnic on Broadway, and the North American, German and Japanese productions of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

Brock is also The Chase Brock Experience’s Artistic Director. Over 30 original works have been created by Brock during his 15-year tenure, which includes The Girl with the Alkaline EarsEric Dietz composed the original score and scenario. American Sadness to the songs of Gabriel Kahane, Vivaldi’s The Four SeasonsText by David Zellnik Mirror MirrorWith an original score composed by Michael John LaChiusa Mission: ImplausibleWith an original score composed by Joshua Rosenblum The Song That My Voice Sings; Or, Meow so PrettyTo recordings by The New Christy Minstrels Nellie, whoa! to Nellie McKay’s album Obligatory Villagers.

Off Broadway, Brock’s work includes directing Living Color is a Living ColorStarring Mo Rocca and Ana Gasteyer From Camelot to California: the Worlds of Lerner & LoeweRegional highlights include directing The Music Man, The Nutcracker Champagne at the End of the Night. Another highlight of her career is serving as the on-screen theatre director for the Fiddler on the Roof episode of Kristin Bell’s Encore!Disney+ series choreographing Dash & Lily(Netflix) Roméo et JulietteThe Metropolitan OperaIncredible PerformancesThere are many works of political humor. Last Week Tonight with John OliverHBO is the home of video games Broadway DanceFor Nintendo Wii, PlayStation Move, as well as several ballets for New York Theatre Ballet.