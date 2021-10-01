Princess Beatrice Announces the Name of Her Baby Girl

Princess BeatriceHonored Queen Elizabeth II with the name of her first child.

On Oct. 1, just under two weeks after she and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a daughter, Beatrice announced their baby girl’s moniker. “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,”She TweetAlong with an image of her little girl’s footprints. “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

Wolfie, whose real title is Christopher Woolf, is Edoardo’s son from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Beatrice announced Sienna’s birth two days following the September 18th arrival. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,”Buckingham Palace stated this in a Sept. 20 Statement. “The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces.”