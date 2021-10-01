Problem: Snoop Dogg won’t let Slackers “Dim My Light” on New Song

By Tom O'Brien
Problem has joined forces with Snoop Dogg his mentor, and long-time collaborator, for the new song “Dim My Light.” The song appears on Problem’s Smoke Break EP arrives on October 12th.

The new track is produced by Audio Anthem. The rappers share their knowledge about the lazy people who don’t want to work hard and hustle to succeed. “I can’t get no paper with you ’til you get your mind right,”They rap on the hook. “Can’t have your dark cloud dim, dimming my light.”

Smoke Break follows Problem’s Coffee BreakHe released a playlist of four tracks last month, entitled.

Yesterday, the NFL announced that Snoop Dogg would perform at the Superbowl LVI Half Time with Dr. Dre and Eminem as well as Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre.

Snoop, who lobbied earlier in the year for a G-Funk Halftime Show at the NFL, stated in an interview. “Hopefully the NFL will be smart and make the right decision. It’s I’m available, Dre’s available, Eminem’s available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent — whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat to make this thing a professional event and make it big and the biggest effort they can have. It’s just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger.”

