Spotify Shuffles Album Pages on Adele’s Request

Spotify has disabled the default shuffle option for Adele’s new album. “30.”

In a November 20 tweet, Adele thanked streaming platform.

“30”Adele’s debut album in six years was released on Friday.

Spotify now allows users to listen the tracks from Adele’s new album on Spotify “30”After the singer asked, they disabled the default shuffle function on the album page.

Adele praised the artist in a tweet on November 20, 2012.



company’s decision, writing, “This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.”

“Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you, Spotify for listening.”

Spotify Tweet “Anything for you,”Adele’s response.

Insider reached out to Spotify representatives and Adele for clarification. Although the shuffle button was marked with two intersecting Arrows near the album play button was removed, it is still accessible when the user clicks to view the tracks.

In a statement published to Instagram, November 13Adele was referring to the 12 tracks. “30”Her. “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.”

“30”Adele’s fourth studio album, it was released Friday. The project is also her first album in six years. November 15, Spotify TweetThat the album’s title single “Easy on Me” was the most-streamed song in a single day.