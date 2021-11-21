Save £60 on the hair dryer now

The DYSON Supersonic hair dryer is a cult beauty and hair product. This innovative hair dryer can not only cut down drying time but also makes hair look and feel healthier.

4 Black Friday deals on Dyson Supersonic hair dryers are here Credit to Dyson

Check out these Dyson Supersonic BlackFriday deals

Dyson’s Supersonic dryer hair dryer is not just a great present for yourself but will also be on Christmas wish lists for your family members and close friends. Black Friday sales can be expensive so shop around. You might be able find the same product cheaper somewhere else.

Are you a Boots Advantage Cardholder Get over £42 worth of points when buying the Supersonic – Buy here

Best Black Friday Dyson Supersonic hair dryer deals

This is a good news: Black Friday can often be a time when retailers offer discounts on products that are essential. We’ve already spotted a deal for saving £60 on the hairdryer, see the instructions below.

Get a free paddle brush and comb when you purchase a Dyson Supersonic, £299.99 – buy Here

Save £60 on a refurbished Dyson Supersonic, £239.99 at eBay – buy here

Boots will price match the Supersonic and it comes with the new Flyaway attachment – buy here

Check out the Sun Vouchers page for savings on Dyson, including free delivery – find it here

New customers can save £15 on the Dyson Supersonic at Currys (via Topcashback) – here

Here’s how to claim £15 off a Dyson Supersonic:

What is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday falls on the Friday following the American holiday of Thanksgiving. This American holiday is on the fourth Thursday November. Black Friday 2021 will take place on November 26th. You can get a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer at a discounted price or an exclusive item if you wait until the event. Some brands also launch sales before the event.

What date is Cyber Monday? Will Dyson participate?

Cyber Monday falls this year on November 29, and Dyson is certain to offer some amazing deals to end its sale.

Cyber Monday and Black Friday Deals on Dyson Supersonic Dyson Supersonic – What to Expect

4 Dyson will throw in a free stand for the Supersonic

One of our favourite offers last year for Black Friday was Dyson giving all shoppers who bought a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer a free stand for £299. This stand is ideal for keeping your Supersonic clean, safe, and tidy. This deal was only available at dyson.co.uk.

4 Dyson has launched a new copper version (and Airwrap!) of the Supersonic. Credit to Dyson

Dyson also had 2 offersDyson Deals PageThe new Supersonic gift editions are now available. Copper Supersonic. Shoppers can purchase:

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Exclusive Copper Gift Edition with Copper Edged Storage Bag, £299.99, Dyson – Click here

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Exclusive Copper Gift Edition with Presentation Case, £329.99, Dyson –Click here

Last year, Boots vowed to price match any offers, and, in addition, Boots Advantage Cardholders received over £42 worth of points when purchasing the Supersonic. In the past, Curry’s has committed to refunded the differenceIf you purchase, the Dyson will be reduced in Black Friday sales. You also have the option to pay nothing for six-months. Dyson has a refurb centre where you can purchase refurbished Dyson machines that have been re-furbished by Dyson engineers using genuine Dyson components. If this sounds like your thing, you can grab a refurbished Dyson Supersonic for £239.99 here.

Black Friday Beauty Tech Deals

Black Friday Dyson Supersonic deals 2021

Black Friday sales have historically offered Dyson hairstylers at a discount. Customers were able to score discounts on Dyson Airwrap or Supersonic hair dryers. Currys has offered discounts on Dyson hairstylers in the past. They also stock the Supersonic’s highly-coveted black and nickel colours. Stay tuned as we will keep you posted on any Dyson haircare deals that are available this Black Friday.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, £299.99 –Buy Here

4 Black Friday will likely see the Dyson Supersonic reduced Credit: Not known. Clear with picture desk

What is the Dyson Supersonic’s uniqueness?

Dyson Supersonic boasts the fastest airflow and highest speed, which can reduce drying time by half. It is the quietest hairdryer available, so you can still have a conversation while it drys. Dyson Supersonic’s motor can be found in the handle, not the head. This keeps it from being too heavy and causes arm pain. Also, the placement of the fan means that hair strands are less likely to get sucked into it. Also, the Dyson Supersonic has a microprocessor that measures and regulates the air temperature 20 times per second. This prevents extreme heat damage, and hair will appear shiny after just one usage. It is worth the money, we asked. In our thorough review of the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, the answer was yes. If your hair is dry and frizzy, you will love this dryer. Now, let’s get to the hard part: spending the money. The Dyson has got a tiny bit cheaper over the years since its debut but its still prices at circa £300. We expect that the Dyson will be on sale for Black Friday until November 29th.

What is the cost of Dyson delivery?

Standard delivery is free from Dyson’s official online store during the day and weekends. If you need your package early in the morning (pre-9am) on weekdays, it costs £5, while pre-9am on Saturdays is £8. Delivery costs for accessories and spare parts is £3. All details regarding delivery can be found here.

Is Dyson offering any other discounts?

Sun Vouchers can be used to get savings on Dyson Supersonics as well as other Dyson hot items.

This is what you need to know regarding the Black Friday sales in 2021. The Dyson corrale is the latest hair straightener from the brand. Find out where you can get it at a discounted price this Black Friday. Space NK is another great place to shop for beauty products, and it’s on sale this Black Friday.

