Spotify has gone down Check if Spotify is down.

SPOTIFY subscribers were facing issues on the streaming platform’s app and website Wednesday, November 30th 2022.

DownDetector This website is known for being an outage tracker online. Many users have flocked to this site to report issues The platform.

1 Spotify was shut down December 30, 2022 Credit to Alamy

Spotify: Why are you losing your music?

The first reports started to come in Around 9.45pm GMT (November 30, 2022), the site experienced issues.

81% of all reports were about the website, while 12% of users had issues with the app.

Spotify users only seven percent claimed their music streaming was not working.

It was a great time for music fans. Twitter See if anyone else is having trouble with this music streaming app.

The following was written by one person: “Is everyone’s Spotify web suddenly not working or is it just me?”

A user added: “Spotify links not working help.”

What can I do to check that Spotify is up?

Users can now check the status of websites by visiting companies’ sites.

Spotify users may check the following places to see if their site is down

DownDetector

Follow @SpotifyStatus on Twitter

Tweet @SpotifyCares

Online support.spotify.com

Spotify users might want to try these fixes.

Spotify’s Blog “Spotify Cares” They have shared a YouTube video with some helpful tips for users to help them get their service up again.

Users can troubleshoot issues with the app by contacting the company:

Start the app again

Log out, log back in

You can check the offline mode status

Reinstall the app

Support.spotify.com can be contacted if the app does not work.