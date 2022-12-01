Danny Masterson’s Rape Case Reported a Mistrial by Juror Replacements

Anterior The ’70s Show The Ranch Actor Danny Masterson had been on trial for several counts of rape over a period of more than one month. However, the case was halted by the judge who declared a mistrial. This decision was made after complications in the jury. Two members of the jury were replaced because they had positive COVID testing.

The jury for the Danny Masterson case, which included ten original jurors as well as two additional alternates after positive COVID test results, was unable reach a verdict on the three charges of forcible sexual rape. DeadlineIf he was found guilty, he could have been sentenced to up to 45 years imprisonment in state prison. Masterson denied the charges of rape, which he claimed occurred in 2001 and 2003. He claimed they had been agreed to.

According to the outlet, the jury was hung on each of three charges. Ten jurors believed him innocent, two said he was guilty, four thought he guilty, and four thought he not guilty. Seven thought a guilty verdict, while five considered him guilty. When the jury was unable to agree on a verdict after deliberations, mistrial was declared.

Two days ago, the jury had returned from their Thanksgiving break. The announcement of the mistrial comes shortly after that. The Associated Press On November 18, it was reported that Judge Charlaine Oledo, Los Angeles Superior Court, had given them the Thanksgiving week off. The jury reported that they had been deliberating for three days by this point and were now deadlocked.

On November 28th, The Associated Press It was shared that the COVID-diagnosed jurors meant two of the three jury members had to be removed upon their return from Thanksgiving break. Although two alternate jurors were also added to the case, the matter was still deadlocked and the judge declared the mistrial just two days later. After nearly three weeks of testimony and closing arguments on November 15, the judge made his decision. Masterson remains free on $3.3million bail. He was arrested in 2020.

In October, the judge was unhappy with Danny Masterson’s opening statements. He also requested a mistrial. Danny Masterson’s defense team continued to push for a mistrial within the first week. The ex-actor decided to testify in his own defense and not take the witness stand.

Deadline reported that Judge Olmedo had stated in a report that a new trial date was set for March 27, 2023, and that an hearing would be held on January 10. Scientology was a subject of discussion at the start, which made it difficult for Judge Olmedo to try and retrial.