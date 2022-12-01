Spotify Wrapped names Taylor Swift the second most-streamed artist world wide.

American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift now has another award to add to her collection: she was named Spotify Wrapped’s second most streamed artist.

This 11-time Grammy award winner was second to Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican rapper on the global chart.

The Weeknd came in second, while Drake was third. BTS came in fifth and fourth, respectively.

Additionally, she won the title of most-streamed female artists in 2021. Variety.

Bad Bunny and Kanye West were the most streamed artist on the US charts. The Weeknd came in fifth, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Swift’s Midnight The album was released on 21 Oct and climbed to the fourth spot on the US Charts for the most streamed songs.

After its release, the album set three Guinness World Records. It became the most streamed album in one day on Spotify with 184.6 million streams.

Midnight Six awards were also awarded to her at the 2022 American Music Awards, held on 21 November.

Swift broke the AMA record for the most-awarded artist, which was stated in USA Today.

It “Mastermind” The awards ceremony has awarded 40 prizes to the singer.

Swift has now released the dates for its US leg following all of these success stories “The Eras” The tour was canceled due to Ticketmaster’s debacle. Fans were frustrated that the website had frozen as soon as they tried to order tickets.

In defense of Swifties, the artist spoke up “super protective of” Because of all the hurdles they had to jump through to obtain tickets.

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them,” Sie said.

For her, the Spring 2023 US tours dates “Eras” The State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host the 18th March.

