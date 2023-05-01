Spoilers for Y&R: Elena contacts JT via video call, but is he ready to face his past?

The Young and The Restless (Y&R) spoilers and updates tease Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) is more than ready to contact JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) after what she hears. Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) has her own agenda-Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) but she gets JT’s number and tells Elena that Nate and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) are travelling together.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Elena Dawson Is Livid

Audra informs Elena, that Nate is travelling with Victoria on a business trip. This contradicts what Nate had told her. He even said he wanted them to take a holiday together. Audra’s gift to her is a surprise. Elena, who knows the details about the trip and the hotel they will be staying at, decides to surprise Victoria and Nate. She’s livid, and she finds them and interrupts a lunch they’re having-wanting to know what the two of them are up to!

She decides that JT Hellstrom would be a great person to interview for her podcast. This is especially true since Victoria had been terrorized years earlier by JT Hellstrom. The abusive behavior had been chalked up to a brain tumor that wasn’t discovered until after the fact, and Elena calls him to interview him about the brain tumor.

Y & R Spoilers – JT Wants To Know If Victoria Newman Approved The Interview

JT’s desire to find out if Victoria approved of the meeting shows how he changed. He didn’t want her to be scared or have traumatic experiences brought up. But Elena is intentionally evasive about that, and even though she’s using JT just a little bit in the process, that is what she wants to happen. She makes him believe that Victoria is aware of the interview and she informs him by video call. She thinks she can gauge his body language by interviewing him beforehand, but the real interview will happen in Genoa City.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Is JT Hellstrom Ready To Face His Past?

Elena’s plot is a calculated move, and she has to be sure that it doesn’t backfire, knowing that JT’s presence in Genoa City most definitely will distract Victoria away from Nate. JT is also in the race, and must determine if he can face his past after avoiding Genoa City. He’s avoided contacting the Newmans and possibly his own son with Victoria, Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Lebeau), and has to be ready for any fallout.

JT needs to think carefully about what Victoria and the other Newmans, apart from Victoria, might be thinking. Victoria may not even have considered them. Elena is a master at distracting herself from the question.

Be sure to catch up on everything happening with Y & R right now. Visit us often to get the latest news and spoilers about The Young and The Restless.