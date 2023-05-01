OZZY Osbourne has millions of admirers around the globe.

It’s because of this that his fans were surprised when the question ‘Is Ozzy Osbourne Still Alive’ trended, even though the rocker was still living.

1 Ozzy Osbourne, a beloved rocker by millions around the globe Credit: Getty

Is Ozzy Osbourne Still Alive?

Ozzy Osbourne, in May of 2023 fell victim to a death hoax online that claimed the rocker was dead.

This is not true. The singer is alive.

The rumour that Ozzy “had passed” spread quickly after a ‘R.I.P. Ozzy Osbourne’ Facebook page attracted nearly one million of ‘likes’.

Those who read the ‘About’ page were given a believable account of the British singer’s passing.

The post read: “At about 11 a.m. Our beloved singer Ozzy Osbourne has died.

Ozzy Osbourne, born December 3, 1948 Birmingham.

He will be remembered but never forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

It was all a hoax. Ozzy’s not dead.

What has the public said about “Is Ozzy Osbourne alive?”

Fans immediately began writing condolence messages on the fake facebook page and expressing “sadness”, as they were “devastated” by the “death” of Ozzy.

Twitter users also shared their views on this post.

While some of my followers were convinced by the story, I was skeptical.

Many pointed out the fact that this news was not carried by any major news outlets, suggesting that it is a fake.

Fans of the singer have been upset by the false report, saying that it is distressing and harmful to them.

What is the current location of Ozzy Osbourne?

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne live in Los Angeles.

Reps for the singer confirmed on April 30th, 2023 that the singer wasn’t dead. “He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax.

He’s alive and well. Stop believing everything you read on the Internet.