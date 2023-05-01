Doug from ‘The King of Queens’ Is 58 & Bald after Losing 80 Pounds — He Met Wife on Blind Date & Has 4 Kids

Kevin James (58) shows off a new hairstyle. He is the star of both “Paul Blart Mall Cop” and “The Queen of Queens”.

The actor revealed how he lost 80 pounds, and created a family of beautiful children with his wife.

Kevin, a devout Catholic himself, reveals his devotion to God.

Kevin James’s funny side is well-known in movies such as “Paul Blart Mall Cop” or “Grown Ups.” Kevin James has appeared in several series. His best-known role is in “The King of Queens”.

There is much more to James than his jokes. James has dedicated his entire life to God, religion and family. James was once a huge transformation to play a role in a film, which fans adored.

Jerry Stiller and Kevin James on the set of "The King of Queens", 21 September 1998.

James recently showed off his new look, which is a bald head. Fans are happy to see James so content. James’ transformation is not his first.

James’ character in the film “Here Comes the Boom” required him to lose 80 pounds. It was a difficult task, but James would have done anything to achieve his goal.

Ryan Parsons is his MMA instructor. Parsons asked him to train as if he would be fighting in a real MMA. Parsons was impressed by James’s resolve, and said this is the secret to success. Parsons said that when you have a specific goal in mind, it is harder to give up.

James and Parsons then had real MMA matches. You can also check out our other articles. The other fighters did not care about James being a Hollywood star. His training did pay off and he was able to knock out someone.

How does James look now and what is his new passion?

In February James posted a photo on Instagram of his balding hair. The post was greeted with shock by his followers, and they commented accordingly. Others said that they liked the look of his bald head.

Kevin James in late 1990s on "The King of Queens".

Some women didn’t mention that there was no hair on him, while others did. Sayings:

“You always look so cute, Kevin.”

James, who has been a beloved comic in numerous excellent productions for many years, shares a passion with Adam Sandler. The actor has remained on stage.

The new Career path It was shared for the first time in September of 2022. He shared a photograph in which he appeared in a stadium, later to be filled by people who were there to see Adam Sandler perform.

James Sandler and he shared videos and photos from their music tour in late February of this year. He smashed a guitar, just like the way rock stars break their instruments.

Many fans are upset about the fact that James had broken a guitar. Others were glad to see him have fun. James wrote: Jokes:

Last night, I had a SMASHING time with [Adam Sandler]. I apologize. “The belly appears.”

Then he made a second post, in which he posted an image carousel. He called Sandler the love of her life and thanked him for their two performances onstage in Nashville and Charlotte.

Carousel photos included the couple on The stage James was playing the guitar while singing into a mic. James also did a cartwheel in photos and held his guitar with triumphant pride before a huge crowd.

James is too talented for some fans, and they want him to perform in their city. Other fans asked if they could see a clip of James’ performance.

James most recently shared on Instagram a video of him and Sandler on April 17th, 2023. It was filmed from behind the scenes, and showed the two performing in front of a crowd.

James performed a dance around the stage while Sandler sang. He was holding a guitar in his hands. He hasn’t lost his sense of humor and still dances in a strange way, just like he did on “Grown Ups.”

James said he loved his friend and danced with him. Then he thanked Sandler once more. Fans took to social media. Comments To wish James happy birthday, and to tell him how much they love him.

James, who is familiar with Hollywood and the fame that it brings, has not lost his sense of religion. He The following is a list of words that begin with the word “you”:

“You are a leader, and your goal is to glorify God at all times.”

While he’s steadfast in his belief, James says he still knows he needs to be relatable. This means making movies he could watch with his own children. James is married and has three children.

What Was the Story of How The Actor Met His Wife?

James met his wife Steffiana in 2001 when James’s interior decorator set them up on a date. In 2003, James proposed and they began planning their wedding.

Kevin James, Steffiana de La Cruz and Amy Pascal honoring the Fulfillment Fund at Beverley Hills 2004 Benefit Gala

On June 19, 2004, the two were married at St Edward Catholic Church. In 2005, they welcomed their first daughter Sienna. In 2007, their daughter Shea was born, and in 2011, Kannon was born. In 2015, their youngest daughter, Sistine, was born.

James acknowledged that his He is inspired in all aspects of his life, from the way he looks at things to how he approaches work. When his children were old enough to question him about projects that he worked on, he said he stopped taking any job.

James’ eldest She is following in her father’s footsteps. In her father’s film “Paul Blrt Mall Cop”, she made her acting debut. She played in Kevin Can Wait, “Pixels,” as well as “Hubie Haunted.”

Kevin James and Steffiana Dela Cruz at the premier of "Paul Blart Mall Cop" 2009

Sienna Marie is also a kickboxer. James talked about her passion. Share This Article:

“She is tough, she is strong.” “I’m not lying. She will hurt you.”

Sienna Marie is interested in acting, while her siblings are more reserved. James says that his children are more interested in drawing and animation than acting. They would rather be behind the camera.

Shea was named for the Shea Stadium of Queens and is James’ child who dreams to become an Editor. Kannon is her younger brother. Her father would not mind him becoming a comic.

James joked at one point that his only goal in raising children was to make them laugh. Kannon may have inherited his father’s comic timing as James frequently shares photos of funny pictures of his kids on social media.

James’ wife and their daughter kept her pregnancy a surprise until about two months later. James and his family are very private, but he sometimes posts photos to social media. For example, he posted a photo in February 2020 from Disney Land, when he was there. Jokes:

The stroller was a great way to watch purses, as I am afraid of rides. Great day! Thanks!”

James has a wonderful family with his wife, and also a fulfilling career. He has all the tools he needs to guide his kids to become what they desire. A wonderful family.