Spoilers for Friday, 26 May: Remorse, suspicions and pleas

General Hospital spoilers for May 26, 2016 tease regrets, suspicions, and pleas. Ned Quartermaine’s (Wally Kurth), Robert Scorpio’s (Tristan Rogers), and Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison), have regrets.

General Hospital Spoilers – Quartermaine Dysfunction

Quartermaine dysfunction returns at the Quartermaine house as Tracy Quartermaine, played by Jane Elliot, seems to have an issue with her granddaughter Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton). Tracy had called in a favor from Brook Lynn in exchange for greasing a few palms at the civilian review board for Harrison Chase’s (Josh Swickard) reinstatement at the PCPD. Her work in re-establishing Chase and Brook Lynn’s romance was also excellent.

Tracy now seems to be offended about something Brook Lynn had said. She asks Brook Lynn when did she deny her anything before? Brook Lynn appears to be a little upset. She could have been spied for Tracy by Deception.

GH Spoilers – Pleas

It’s a good thing the Quartermaine mansion is enormous, as in another part Ned pleads with Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) to believe him. He’s trying to prove that it wasn’t him who turned Drew and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) in for insider trading, and he snarks, if only we all could be that lucky! The fact that he has threatened in the past to hand them over for insider dealing will make it difficult. Ned is trying find out who the whistleblower was.

General Hospital Spoilers – Regrets

Anna Devane, played by Finola Hughes, shares her regrets over lunch with Robert. Anna’s apt to be asking Robert about his love life, as Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) left Port Charles without much fanfare or goodbyes. Robert tells Anna that something has happened, and it’s all his fault.

Robert couldn’t make up his mind between Holly and Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) and now he’s just kind of single again. Diane didn’t want to share him with memories of the past.

GH Spoilers – Suspicions

Back to that big old Quartermaine mansion with its many sections, Drew is out in the foyer beneath the grand staircase and he’s on the phone. He’s obviously talking about the SEC case and probably talking to Carly. He is insistent as he says there is a way out of this, and they’re going to find it. No one has yet discussed the obvious solution of marriage so he and Carly can’t testify against each other, although in this case, it could prove past relationship. It could go against them.

General Hospital Spoilers – Mother-Daughter Talk

Meanwhile, back in Carly’s kitchen, she and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) are having a mother-daughter talk. It sounds like she’s going to give her the bad news that she’s likely going to do some prison time for the insider trading. She would not compromise on Drew or Sonny in order to get her freedom from the SEC.

Carly tells Joss, who is looking sad and depressed, that certain things must be spoken face-to-face. Diane’s working on a defense but unfortunately there are no good options.

GH Spoilers – Confrontation

Diane and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will clash, and it’s possible they might clash right in front of Sonny, as Diane looks smug in the background. As for Sonny, he glares and asks someone to tell me what they know that he doesn’t! Diane knows that no one would rather have Carly behind bars more than Nina, and perhaps she’s come up with a theory worded as an accusation. Ava Jerome’s (Maura west) warning to Nina was not enough. Could it be that this is happening so fast?

