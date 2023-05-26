Ruth Gemmell, the ex-wife of Ray Stevenson and his journey to new love

Ray Stevenson with Elisabetta Caccia. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Ray Stevenson’s romantic life has been full of highs and lows. He previously was married to Ruth Gemmell. However, their marriage ended up in divorce. Prior to his death, in May 2023 he began a brand new chapter, this time with Elisabetta. Together, they welcomed three children from 2007-2013.

Ray Stevenson was eight years old when his parents left Northern Ireland to move in England. The move was necessary because the father wanted to keep them safe.

He had fond memories of climbing trees with his brothers and making go-karts, but he was also aware of the armored vehicles and soldiers in the street and the explosion of the pub two miles away.

Ray Stevenson attends the El Capitan Theatre premiere of Disney’s and Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok”, on October 10, 2017 in Los Angeles. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Stevenson began acting in the 1990s, and has appeared in a variety of movies and television series. He starred in the 2008 film “Punisher War Zone,” directed by Stevenson. Tell them to get on with it He is not to be turned down. Volstagg was a character he played between 2011 and 2017 in Asgard. The first Three “Thor” films.

The actor has also voiced Gar Sargent in “Star Wars Rebels”, “The Clone Wars” and other animations. The actor will play Baylan Skoll, a character in the live-action Disney+ series “Ahsoka” that is expected to premiere in August 2023.

Rosario Dawson stars as the titular character in this eight-episode television series, set within the “Star Wars’ universe. The action movie “Gateway to the West,” which he co-starred in with Eric Roberts, was also in the post-production stage when he died.

Source: Getty Image| Source: Getty Images

He was not far along in filming his final movie when he suddenly passed away. His son is his only survivor. Romantic partner Their three sons and nearly two decades.

After eight years, they divorced in 2005. They had no children.

Stevenson was a family man who valued time with his loved ones. Home With cats and a Rescue Puppy in a calm environment, far away from Hollywood. The star, who had three children with his wife at the time of their marriage, was previously married.

Ruth Gemmell, Ray Stevenson and the after-party for “King Arthur”, London premier on July 16, 2004.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Ruth Gemmel was married to Ray Stevenson

Stevenson met his First wife On the British television series “Band of Gold”, set in mid-1990s. Ruth Gemmel had a Guest Spot In the pilot, she had her third acting job, and the actor played a role in two seasons.

It was his fifth paid performance as a professional actor. Two years later in 1997, they were married in Westminster. They played the Higsons as a married couple in “Peak Practise”, a medical drama that was released the same year.

Private actors rarely posed together in public and didn’t reveal any details of their relationship. After eight years, they separated in 2005. They had no children.

Adjoa andoh (L-R), Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell, attends a photocall to celebrate the Valentine’s Day global teaser trailer reveal for “Queen Charlotte : A Bridgerton Story”, at Claridge’s hotel, February 14, 2023 in London, England.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Gemmel began acting in films and TV in 1991. Her memorable character arcs include “Penny Dreadful”, EastEnders”, Primeval and Utopia. Bristol-born actress In 2020, she experienced a career revival when cast as Violet Bridgerton on the Netflix smash “Bridgerton”.

In the spin-off, “Queen Charlotte : A Bridgerton Story”, Connie Jenkins Greig plays a younger version of the character. She is partnered with Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, and AdjoaAndoh, who portrays Lady Agatha Danbury.

Ray Stevenson (left) and Elisabetta Caraccia attend “Thor Ragnarok’s” premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on 10 October 2017 in Los Angeles. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Ray Stevenson has sadly passed away

You can also find out more about the following: The following are some examples of the use ofThe actor, who had portrayed warriors in the films “Rome”, “Thor,” and “Vikings”, tragically passed away at age 58 in Ischia, Italy, where he was filming the movie “Cassino in Ischia.”

Stevenson’s illness was not specified when he checked in to the hospital Saturday, 20th May, 2023. He passed away in the wee hours the following morning, just four days prior to his 59th Birthday on May 23, 2023.

After his death was announced, many celebrities paid tribute on Twitter. Matthew Lewis, the star of “Harry Potter”, and S. S. Rajamouli, the Indian director were among those who paid tribute to him.

Elisabetta Caraccia with Ray Stevenson after the party for HBO’s Rome at the Wadsworth Theater on August 24 2005 in Los Angeles. | Source: Getty Images

Ray found love again after his divorce from Ruth

Casting in the HBO/BBC drama “Rome” marked a turning point for the actor. As a rogue Titus Pullo, he finally achieved a Screen Actors Guild card when he was 44.

The star met Caraccia an Italian anthropologist while filming this period drama. It ran between 2005-2007. Stevenson said, “That year was one of the most important years in my life.” The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other:

It made me feel comfortable in my skin, and I just did the job. It’s not enough to do the job.

On March 14, 2016 in New York City, Ray Stevenson attended the premiere of “Allegiant”. The event was held at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 Theater. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Sebastiano Derek and Leonardo George were born in 2007. Lodovico was born 2013. Stevenson The Speaker About being “blessed” in life in an interview in 2014 with Fame magazine

We live on an island, with three rescue cats and one puppy. My work is a long way away, but my family takes over my entire life when I’m done.

The actor from “Accident Man : Hitman’s Holiday ” was aware that while it’s easy to accept “the gypsy-like life of an actress,” it’s much more difficult to expect his family to adjust to the demanding schedules of performers.

Ray Stevenson with Elisabetta Caccia, along with their family, arrive to the premiere of Three Musketeers 3D at Vue, Westfield on 4 October 2011, London. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Ray also experienced the loss of a loved one

Silas Pullen, Stevenson’s godchild aged 11 years old died four days after the Christmas holiday in 2013. He was surrounded by his family. In August 2012, he was diagnosed with a tumor on the brain. The actor The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other A statement is:

He fought valiantly.”