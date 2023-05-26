Renter Makes Apartment Upgrades, Sparks Debate Online

[email protected] gives users easy, affordable and simple ways to upgrade their apartment without increasing rent.

Sometimes bigger isn’t always better. One renter just proved that by giving her apartment a luxurious upgrade instead of moving into a bigger space — and you’d be surprised by all the things you can easily refresh. Adrienne, who uses TikTok to record her bathroom and sink mirrors (@adrienneshow) The following design tricks will transform your apartment into a brand new place.

The renter shares easy and cheap ways to upgrade your apartment.

Adrienne, in this video, explains that instead of choosing a larger apartment ($1,300 more per month), she extended her one-bedroom lease. In addition, Adrienne wanted to give the apartment a new look so she created some tips for renters to help her revamp it. Watch her page to see more.

Adrienne wrote that one of her first improvements was to replace the old faucet with a more modern version. She noted it cost “about $60, including the new faucet and wrench set.” The pieces were saved so that the faucet could be reinstalled when Adrienne moves.

Her bathroom was also updated with a brand new showerhead, shelves in the shower and a new rod. Her bathroom mirror also got a new look with the help of black electrical tape.

@adrienneshow All I need to do is organize that linen closet and then I’m going to begin my bedroom. The 10inch shower head would be better, but I’m happy with the one I have. It is amazing how good the water pressure in my showerheads. Everything is 🔗 in my storefrnt. Eucalyptus flowers, shower head, bottles, shower curtain, shower rod, shower curtain hangers 🤍 ♬ Sweet Sunset – Tollan Kim & dulai

The comments section of the website had some interesting thoughts on all her projects. How about moving? It seems like a lot of work to put things back. “I’m debating whether or not to do this, but I have no idea,” wrote a user.

Another user wrote: “I’m tempted to do this, but don’t mess up anything.” Adrienne assures users to keep the parts and screws together. Some users joked about how the landlord will love her upgrade and not want to see it changed back.

