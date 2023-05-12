Spain’s strict travel regulations include a new dress code for women, drinking limits and smoking restrictions.

New rules in popular Spanish party destination have been introduced as Brits get ready to take their holidays.

Here’s a list of everything you need to know about traveling, including passports, dining, parties, smoking, and dress codes.

The first thing to do is get your passports

Make sure that your passport has at least three months validity and isn’t older than ten years.

A recent update read: “British nationals can You can travel to any destination by using the following: You can visit countries within the Schengen zone for up to ninety days during any 180-day time period.

You can check your “” Passport “Make sure your passport has enough validity to travel, before booking your trip. You can also renew it if there is not enough remaining time.”

Spending Money

What is the best way to get in touch with us? Spending money is not easy., Brits are now required to show that they have at least £85 to spend each day – or could be turned away at the border.

Fuming Brits have lashed out at the border control’s restrictions which state that tourists entering the country must be able to prove the weight of their wallets.

The Spanish Ministry of Interior gives a minimum spend of 100 euros per person per day – the equivalent of £85.

Travellers who are stopped must then provide evidence of their funds through certified checks, payment letters, credit cards or traveller’s checks, for example.

Reservations are expensive

The new rules may force you to pay out-of-pocket if you do not arrive at a reservation.

Majorca’s restaurant association, Restauración CAEB says it will in You can also read about future plans. Ask for your credit card information when you make a booking.

The average bill will increase by 20% if the diner does not show up.

Penalties for party goers

More fines are possible if you break a rule banning Brits from illegal parties in the Balearic Islands – upwards of £25,000, in fact.

Organisers of an illegal party could be fined as much as 300,000. euros (£251,000).

Eat and Drink Suppliers and marquee suppliers could be both hit by the same large sum.

Announce the plans. Member of the Balearic Government Mercedes Garrido, said: “We have been looking for measures to stop illegal parties and to make organisers think twice when they plan a party.”

Smoking

Smoking on the beach is illegal. You could be subject to a heavy fine.

The new The law was passed in Spain last year that gives local municipalities the power to fine anyone caught smoking on the beach.

Several Spanish tourist hotspots, including Barcelona and the Canary Islands, already had the ban in place, but the Across the Nation law is the first of its kind in Europe.

Each local municipality is responsible for its own policies. Spain Check if the smoking ban is in place on the beach that you are visiting before deciding whether or not to pass the law.

If a municipality does take up the law, anyone caught smoking on the beach can be charged up to £1,700.

Dress code

Majorca restaurants are turning away British football shirt wearers, because they don’t want “drunken” customers. Tourism“.

A group of resort restaurants has now teamed up to enforce a dress code that all tourists must follow.

Included in this list of clothing prohibited is:

Tank Tops Without Straps

Swim trunks

Swimsuits

Any accessories purchased from street vendors, such as gold chains or glow-in-the-dark hats

Football strips

Spain All inclusive resorts continue to limit the amount of alcohol per person to six drinks per night.

Drinking restrictions

The regulations will affect tourists in the popular holiday hotspots of Magaluf, Majorca and some areas of party island Ibiza.

Only three drinks are free for tourists at lunch, and only three when they eat dinner.

Balearic Government chiefs say they want to improve the image of the party resorts which have a reputation for boozy and bad behaviour.

Hotels are reportedly worried. They claim that customers are already choosing to stay outside these zones and not in their own establishments.

Officials in Balearic have banned the advertising of party boats, boozy dog crawls as well the sale alcohol from 9pm to 8am in certain shops.

The last Spanish dictatorship is now history. COVID-19 Social distancing has been abolished.

