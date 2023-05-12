Maya Vander, star of Selling Sunset, welcomes a baby after a miscarriage

Maya VanderJust a few more members have joined’s extended family.

Selling Sunset The Star Has Been Welcomed Other Daughter You can have a husband David MillerShe announced her decision on May 11, The baby girl—named Emma Reign—joins the couple's son AidenDaughter. Elle, 3.

My rainbow baby! Maya The caption of a picture she posted showing her with the baby The hospital. It was 9 long months, as I tried to keep my pregnancy quiet on social media. “I gave birth a few days ago, and I can’t express how relieved and happy I am!”

Maya stated that, although she suffered from a cold, she managed to “push a child with a stuffy, full nose.”

Thanking the doctors and nurses who helped her throughout the pregnancy, the mom also wrote in her post, “I will forever be grateful.”

The news of Maya’s baby comes over a year since she suffered a loss at late term. Real estate agent Maya called the loss “the most difficult day of her life.” She shared the story in A Christmas 2021 Instagram PostI had a stillbirth after 38 weeks. It’s something I have heard but not imagined myself to be one of those statistics.