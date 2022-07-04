Spain: Spain is warning about BACK Covid rules ahead summer vacations

Spain’s holiday hotspots could return compulsory face masks to their tourists this summer, due to concerns about the increasing number of Covid cases.

Brits traveling to the Canary Islands, Costa del Sol and other destinations could find themselves wearing masks if the situation persists.

2 Spain could return mandatory indoor mask wearing this summer Credit: Getty

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Spain, raising new concerns for health officials.

The Spanish government has not yet ruled out reintroducing the indoor-masks rule. This was lifted in April for bars and shops but not public transport.

The British can wear them as they wish, but the possibility of forcing someone to wear one inside is still possible.

Amós García Rojas, a Canary Islands public health official, said he couldn’t rule out demanding mask indoors again “to protect the vulnerable”.

He said: “The pandemic is not gone. It is necessary to continue maintaining certain restrictions and care, perhaps in the obligation to wear a mask indoors, if the situation does not improve.”

Officials attributed the increase in cases to a variety of factors, including the relaxation of rules and staging mass events.

He also stated: “To all this must be added the appearance of new variants of Covid, which have more transmissible characteristics, which cause many more infections, but fortunately are also less virulent, most are mild or asymptomatic.”

Rojas claims that the rise in unemployment is a result of current economic conditions. “is not as dramatic”As in other waves, vaccines have been able to “modulate the negative impact”That the pandemic was able to have.

He urged everyone to be vaccinated, and advised that anyone who works with vulnerable individuals, elderly people or those with severe illnesses wear masks.

He stated that he cannot rule out the possibility for indoor masks being mandatory in future, especially if infection rates continue to rise.

He said that if the current state of affairs continued, he would be satisfied. “we will have to act accordingly”He warned of parties taking place in Spanish resorts this summer.

He said: “The massive parties that are taking place in Tenerife and Gran Canaria will lead to more infections. If the situation is not redirected, measures will have to be taken.”

Francisco de la Torre is supporting the return of masks indoors in Malaga to stop the increase in cases.

He said: “Otherwise, we are going to have a summer with many health problems that will affect the wellbeing and lives of many.”

He believes indoor mask wearing is the best thing for now “necessary”And urged people not to close their eyes in the face “acceleration”Infections

Carolina Darias from Spain, the Minister of Health, suggests that masks be worn indoors once again in order to prevent infection and hospital admissions.

Spain isn’t the only country that should be considering bringing back mask rules. Germany is also open to this idea.

After a recommendation from air safety experts, mask rules were removed from flights.